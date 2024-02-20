Police investigating death of Owasso student who died 1 day after fight at school

Owasso police are “conducting a very active and thorough investigation” into a teen's death while they wait for autopsy and toxicology results.

Police are investigating the Feb. 8 death of a 16-year-old Owasso High School student, an officer confirmed Monday.

The student died one day after being involved in a fight on school grounds, but what killed the teen is unclear, said Lt. Nick Boatman, a spokesman for Owasso Police. The town of about 40,000 people is a northern suburb of Tulsa.

He said police are “conducting a very active and thorough investigation” while they wait for autopsy and toxicology results. Boatman said he cannot comment on any possible charges related to the case until officers receive more information from medical examiners.

“We do not want to make any rash conclusions about any part of the investigation or the cause of death,” he said in an email. “Unfortunately, it’s just going to take time.”

Boatman said a parent reported the fight to police after seeking medical treatment for the teen on Feb. 7. The student was initially released from the hospital, then was rushed back the following day and pronounced dead, Boatman said.

Police expect to receive more information from the student's autopsy soon, but complete toxicology results could take weeks, Boatman said. No one at the Oklahoma Office of the Chief Medical Examiner immediately responded to messages for comment Monday about the investigation into the teen’s death.

Boatman declined to disclose any other information, including the teen’s name, because of the ongoing investigation.

The Oklahoman could not immediately reach relatives of the teen to confirm the student’s identity.

Reports, questions about Owasso High School student's death draws national attention

Questions about the teen’s death have drawn national attention. 2 News in Tulsa reported that the teen and a classmate were beaten in a school bathroom by three older students. The television station spoke with a woman who said her daughter was the other student injured in the fight.

The woman, who was not named in the news report, claimed school officials did not seek emergency medical care for the student who later died.

Jordan Korphage, a spokesman for Owasso schools, said in an email that students who are involved in physical altercations are screened by a registered nurse. Students who need further care are taken to a medical facility by ambulance or by a parent or guardian, he said.

“Those protocols were followed during this incident,” he said.

Korphage said he could not say anything else about the student or what happened because of the police investigation.

Oklahoma schools Superintendent Ryan Walters said in a statement that he was also waiting to learn more from police. “The safety and security of our students is my top priority, as well as the first responsibility of Oklahoma schools,” Walters said.

He said he had offered extra resources to the district through a statewide mental health program.

