No one shows up to speak for or against Ryan Walters' new DEI, drag queen rules proposals

General counsel with the Oklahoma State Department of Education, Bryan Cleveland, sits at a public hearing on Friday to allow people to express their opinion about proposed rules changes for the state Education Department.

Two public hearings held Friday for proposed new Oklahoma State Department of Education rules drew zero speakers. The new rules would enact policies regarding diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) and teacher behavior.

The public comment period for state Education Department rules proposals often ends the same day the public hearings — which are required by law — are scheduled to take place. Members of the public also had the opportunity to comment on the rules proposals via email or regular mail, among other options.

Only nine people — five state Education Department employees and four members of the media — were in the board room in the Oliver Hodge Building during a morning hearing over the DEI rules proposal, which state schools Superintendent Ryan Walters unveiled right before Christmas to much criticism and praise. Erin Smith, the agency’s assistant general counsel, held the meeting open for 20 minutes but no one signed up to speak.

During the afternoon session over the teacher behavior proposal, the same group of people, minus one media member, waited as assistant general counsel Nathan Downey did the same thing Smith did in the morning.

A sign up sheet was available Friday during a public hearing to allow people to express their opinions about proposed rules changes for the Oklahoma State Department of Education.

Walters' proposals regarding DEI are similar to those in Stitt's order

Walters has said his proposals would ban the use of state money on DEI programs in Oklahoma’s K-12 schools and eliminate what he called “sexually provocative behaviors,” including drag queen performances, by teachers and administrators.

The DEI proposal mirrors Gov. Kevin Stitt’s executive order, issued earlier in December, requiring state agencies and institutions of higher education in Oklahoma to initiate a review of DEI positions, departments, activities, procedures and programs to “eliminate and dismiss” what the order called “non-critical personnel.”

Walters’ proposal would forbid public school districts from using funds, property or resources to grant or support DEI positions or departments, and would prohibit requiring any DEI education or training.

The second proposal says an Oklahoma teacher “may be dismissed, refused employment, or not reemployed after a finding that such person has, either in the presence of a minor or in a manner available to a minor online, engaged in sexual acts, acts that appeal to the prurient interest in sex as found by the average person applying contemporary community standards, or acts that excessively promote sexuality in light of the educational value of the material and in light of the youngest age of any student with access to said material.”

The proposal was developed after Walters had a public dispute with Western Heights Public Schools last year after it was revealed a principal in the district was performing as a drag queen. That principal since has resigned, but Western Heights officials have said the district spent about $65,000 on security and hiring other personnel after Walters highlighted the situation.

Only one speaker showed up for a Thursday afternoon hearing about another Walters rules proposal, which would tie school accreditation to the academic performance of students.

Another public hearing is scheduled for 2 p.m. Tuesday on several proposals, including one that would create a “declaration of foundational values and principles of public education” for the state.

The proposed rules that were the subject of the public hearings likely will be on the agenda for the state Board of Education’s regular monthly meeting next Thursday. If approved by the board, they would have to be reviewed by both the Legislature and the governor before taking effect.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Ryan Walters' proposed DEI, education rules get no public comments