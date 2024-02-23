Farmers' Almanac predicts cold, wet weather in Texas this spring. Can we trust it?

It looks like some of the cold, rainy weather we experienced this winter is going to follow us into springtime, Austin.

The Farmers' Almanac, which has been predicting weather patterns across North America for more than 200 years, expects Texas to experience below-normal temperatures and normal to above-normal precipitation this spring, which officially begins on the spring equinox March 19.

In almost perfect contrast to Texas, the country at large is expected to experience warmer temperatures and below-normal rain, according to the almanac.

How accurate is the Farmers' Almanac?

Were you looking toward more favorable weather than cold temperatures and rain this spring? Well, there's a good chance the almanac's prediction won't come to fruition.

The almanac claims to have an accuracy rate of about 80%, but some studies have placed that number much lower.

A 2010 University of Illinois study tested the accuracy of the almanac's monthly temperatures and precipitation forecasts by comparing them to the actual weather data over a five-year period and found monthly precipitation forecasts were 51.9% accurate and monthly temperature forecasts were 50.7% accurate.

The Farmers' Almanac previously predicted an "unseasonably cold" winter in Texas, but Keith White, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service office in New Braunfels, said Texas' winter is pretty much on track. However, that's sometimes tough to define because of the presence of volatile weather patterns during the winter months. White said he would not characterize Texas' winter as "unseasonably cold."

Mack Morris, a meteorologist at the weather service's Camp Mabry office, said the best predictor of Texas' upcoming weather is overall climate conditions. The climate pattern known as El Niño is expected to bring cooler, wetter weather to Texas during the spring and summer months, Morris said.

In the short term, the weather service's Climate Prediction Center is indicating the possibility for below-normal temps and below-normal precipitation near the Rio Grande, White said.

How does the Farmers' Almanac work?

The Farmers' Almanac has been forecasting the weather for over two centuries. According to the outlet, they do this by using a formula developed by the original editor David Young, an astronomer and mathematician in 1818.

The rules have been altered slightly and turned into a formula that is both mathematical and astronomical, but the exact method used remains a guarded secret by the Almanac. What we do know is that sunspot activity, tides, the position of planets and more are taken into account.

