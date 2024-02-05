Federal highway official, McKee to give update on Washington Bridge

The head of the Federal Highway Administration is coming to visit Rhode Island's ailing Washington Bridge Monday to talk about what is being done to fix it.

Federal Highway Administrator Shailen Bhatt is set to join Gov. Dan McKee, Rhode Island's congressional delegation, Providence Mayor Brett Smiley and East Providence Mayor Bob DaSilva for a news conference on the Providence side of the bridge before noon.

Who is Shailen Bhatt and the connection to the Washington Bridge?

Bhatt was appointed Federal Highway administrator at the start of last year and came to President Joe Biden's administration from infrastructure engineering giant AECOM, where he was a senior vice president. AECOM has worked on a consultant on numerous Rhode Island projects over the years including the Washington Bridge.

AECOM performed the July, 2023 inspection of the Washington Bridge westbound span that found the structure, while in poor condition safe. In December engineers working on the bridge discovered damage and deterioration that suggested it was at risk of failing, prompting state officials to shut it down.

Before joining AECOM, Bhatt was executive director of the Colorado Department of Transportation. When Bhatt left the Colorado DOT, he was succeeded by Michael Lewis, the former Rhode Island Department of director.

The emergency shutdown of the westbound span of the Washington Bridge caused severe traffic congestion. Since then, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation has diverted westbound traffic onto half of the eastbound span.

