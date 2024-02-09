FEMA is on the ground after the Middle Tennessee tornadoes to provide residents assistance

Tornadoes devastated portions of Middle Tennessee in December 2023, and many residents are still working to recover.

The Federal Emergency Management Administration has a presence in the region to ensure that survivors get the help they need to survive and thrive.

And it's not just for this natural disaster; this among seven federal declarations of emergencies.

Clarksville, Tennessee (Dec 16, 2023) - FCO Yolanda Jackson speaks with Pastor Carl Livingston on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, in Clarksville, Tenn. Livingston’s community center for the church was destroyed after tornadoes swept through the neighborhood one week ago. FEMA photo by Madeleine Cook

Yolanda J. Jackson, federal coordinating officer for FEMA was sent to the Volunteer State to coordinate efforts. She spoke about her role on Episode 390 of the Tennessee Voices video podcast.

Residents and business owners have until Feb. 12 to request assistance for home repairs and other uninsured expenses.

FEMA has partnered with the Small Business Administration to provide low-interest loans to business owners who were negatively impacted by the storms.

Call 1-800-621-3362, visit disasterassistance.gov or download the FEMA app to learn more and apply.

