New Field, Williams principals among 5 Springfield Public Schools leadership changes

Springfield Public Schools recently announced five leadership changes, including new principals at Williams and Field elementary schools.

Of the changes, Superintendent Grenita Lathan said: “We are fortunate at SPS to have such an experienced group of dedicated employees we can rely upon to fill these key leadership positions.”

Most of the new roles will start July 1.

Adam Bax, principal of Wilder Elementary for four years, has been named the next principal of Field Elementary.

Adam Bax

Before Wilder, Bax spent two years as assistant principal at Jeffries Elementary, He also taught third grade and fifth grade at Field.

“I am honored to rejoin the Field family. The Field community is rooted in its Primary Years Programme, which strives to create students who are open-minded, life-long learners, and who have a respect for others,” Bax said in a news release. “These are core values of my own and I am eager to embrace the traditions and to continue building upon the great things happening at Field.”

Bax follows Janell Bagwell, who is retiring from Field this summer after a 28-year career with SPS.

He completed his undergraduate work at Missouri State University, graduate studies in educational leadership at MSU, and a specialist degree from Lindenwood University.

Bret Ingle

Bret Ingle, principal of Reed Academy, has been named the next principal of Williams Elementary. He will succeed Amanda Desa, who is leaving the district.

Prior to joining Reed, Ingle worked in Joplin where he had 13 years of administrative experience as an elementary principal and a middle school assistant principal. He also served as an elementary school teacher.

Ingle completed undergraduate studies in education at Missouri Southern State University, graduate work in educational leadership at Pittsburg State University and an educational specialist degree from William Woods University.

“I am excited to join the team at Williams and am looking forward to being back in the elementary world,” Ingle said in the release. “I am thankful for the opportunity and hope to continue the positive steps forward to make Williams the best school in the district.”

Mykie Nash

Mykie Nash, principal of McBride Elementary, is the new director of elementary schools. She joined the district in 2023.

Nash was previously a principal in Aurora, where she was recognized by the Missouri Association of Elementary Principals as an outstanding principal in southwest Missouri. During the stint in Aurora, she was also director of the Parents As Teachers program and transportation.

She earned a bachelor’s in elementary education from MSU, a master’s in school administration and doctorate in educational administration from Lindenwood University.

“I am continually impressed by the talented and dedicated educators and leaders within Springfield Public Schools,” Nash said, in the release. “I look forward to supporting our SPS Strategic Plan by working closely with elementary leaders in the coming months.”

Michael Ramos

Michael Ramos will be the next principal of special education programs. He will oversee the Academic Behavior Support Program, Springfield Option Site and BASE programs.

He follows Stephanie Davison, who is retiring.

Ramos is currently principal of Springfield Option Site. Since joining SPS in 2010, he has served in a variety of roles, including assistant principal at Westport Middle School, Explore principal, special education process coordinator, special education emotional/behavior support teacher and a special education paraprofessional.

He has a master’s in education administration from MSU and a bachelor’s in human resources from Baker College. He has also served in the U.S. Army and U.S. Army Reserves.

More: Bolivar's next superintendent is part of Springfield Public Schools leadership team

“I believe all students have the potential to learn and achieve great things,” Ramos said in the release. “I’m excited to support our special education students and teachers in this new role and look forward to all our team can accomplish.”

Karsten Kargel

Karsten Kargel, a project coordinator in the General Services Center, will be the new director of facilities, effective Feb. 20.

Kargel is replacing Shawn Dilday, who was recently named executive director of operations.

He joined SPS in 2018 after retiring from a 22-year career in the U.S. Air Force, where he received multiple service medals for leadership and management. At SPS, he has been a project coordinator and preventative maintenance supervisor.

He earned a master’s in management and leadership from Liberty University, a bachelor’s in technical management from DeVry University, and an associate degree in applied science in logistics from Community College of the Air Force.

“Leading a team was a large part of my career in the Air Force and I have missed that,” Kargel said in a release. “I am excited about this opportunity to work with people as part of a team.”

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: New principals for Field, Williams among 5 SPS leadership changes