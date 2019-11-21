Former Trump adviser blasts 'false narrative' of Ukraine election interference

WASHINGTON — A former top national security adviser to President Trump told Republicans in the House impeachment inquiry Thursday morning to stop advancing a “fictional narrative” that Ukraine interfered in the 2016 U.S. elections rather than Russia.

“Based on questions and statements I have heard, some of you on this committee appear to believe that Russia and its security services did not conduct a campaign against our country — and that perhaps, somehow, for some reason, Ukraine did. This is a fictional narrative that has been perpetrated and propagated by the Russian security services themselves,” said Fiona Hill, who until July was the deputy assistant to the president and senior director for Europe and Russia on the National Security Council.

“The unfortunate truth is that Russia was the foreign power that systematically attacked our democratic institutions in 2016. This is the public conclusion of our intelligence agencies, confirmed in bipartisan congressional reports. It is beyond dispute, even if some of the underlying details must remain classified,” Hill continued.

Hill, who testified alongside State Department counselor David Holmes, told the House Intelligence Committee that the Russians have succeeded in what they set out to do in 2016, and are going to do it again in the 2020 election.

“Our nation is being torn apart. Truth is questioned. Our highly professional and expert career foreign service is being undermined,” Hill said. “President Putin and the Russian security services operate like a super-PAC. They deploy millions of dollars to weaponize our own political opposition research and false narratives. When we are consumed by partisan rancor, we cannot combat these external forces as they seek to divide us against each other, degrade our institutions and destroy the faith of the American people in our democracy.”

Former White House national security aide Fiona Hill arrives to testify before the House Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill on Thursday. (Photo: Julio Cortez/AP)

Hill further called herself a “nonpartisan foreign policy expert” and did not mention the Republican or Democratic parties when discussing the “false narrative,” but Republicans have pushed hard on this angle and Democrats have not.

Republicans have pointed to the supposed Ukrainian interference to explain Trump’s motive in withholding military assistance to Ukraine as well as a White House meeting from the newly elected Ukrainian president.

“In the course of this investigation, I would ask that you please not promote politically driven falsehoods that so clearly advance Russian interests,” Hill told the committee.

Republicans rely largely on a handful of articles when discussing the role of Ukrainian officials in the 2016 election, starting with a Politico article in January 2017 and then also including interviews with Ukrainian officials this past spring by John Solomon in The Hill.

But even the 2017 Politico article — which reported that the Ukrainian ambassador to the U.S. and some embassy staff had passed on incriminating information about Trump adviser Paul Manafort to a Democratic operative — noted that this was “far less concerted or centrally directed than Russia’s alleged hacking and dissemination of Democratic email” in 2016.

Other witnesses before the impeachment hearings have emphasized the difference between Russia’s organized actions and those of a few Ukrainian officials, which included writing a critical op-ed, in even more stark terms.

“Those elements ... don’t seem to me to be the Ukrainian plan or a plot by the Ukrainian government to work against President Trump,” Marie Yovanovitch, the former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, said last Friday. “They’re isolated incidents.”

Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, a National Security Council staffer, told the committee on Tuesday that the Ukraine story is “a Russian narrative that President Putin has promoted.”