Fire in Alamogordo trailer park kills one person

A fire that killed one person and a dog Feb. 4 at the Evergreen Trailer Park in Alamogordo has been deemed accidental.

The fire was reported to Alamogordo Fire Department around 3:35 p.m. on the 2200 block of North Florida Ave. According to a news release from the department, the 911 call said smoke and flames could be seen from the home.

Fire Investigations Unit Leader Lieutenant William Skaggs said one person's body was found in the home, thought the person's name was not released to the media.

"During the primary search a subject was found inside the residence. Due to the extent of the injuries, the subject was not removed from the structure," Skaggs said. "A canine was also found inside the residence, life-saving measures were attempted but the canine succumbed to its injuries."

Skaggs said the Alamogordo Fire Department Fire Investigations Unit and the Alamogordo Police Department Detectives Division conducted a cause of origin investigation, and ruled that the fire was accidental in nature.

William English, a resident at the trailer park who lives one street over from where the incident occurred, said he and neighbors heard an explosion.

"There has been some talk about the explosion and questions as to what started it," English said. "We're unsure if it was a gas stove or a propane bottle.

"Apparently a neighbor or individual on the street who saw the explosion happen dialed 911 after they had seen the windows burst. The fire department responded very quickly, they were able to get in and get out. From what I was told from an officer on scene was that the body was found beneath debris and the dog had burns on its severe burns on its hindquarters."

