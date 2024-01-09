Five years after Jameek Lowery’s death, Paterson still seeks change. Activists see hope

PATERSON — The frantic Facebook Live video that Jameek Lowery recorded at Paterson police headquarters in January 2019 would become his farewell message.

His face covered in sweat, Lowery pleaded for water, admitted he took the illegal drug ecstasy, and proclaimed that he was paranoid. Paterson police officers, he said, were trying to kill him.

Two days later, the 27-year-old man was dead, after losing consciousness while being taken from headquarters to a hospital emergency room in an ambulance in police custody.

A rally at Paterson City Hall, which was intended for George Floyd, became a protest for Jameek Lowery, who died while in police custody last year. Saturday, May 30, 2020

Sunday marked the fifth anniversary of Lowery’s controversial death, one that sparked near-violent community protests, demands that the Police Department change the way it handles people going through emotional disturbances, and promises of reform from the mayor.

In the ensuing five years, there have been more protests over other Paterson men who were killed or went missing in law enforcement encounters, the Police Department has yet to enact significant changes in the way it responds to people in mental health crisis, and the mayor’s promised reforms were delayed, never happened or fell short of activists’ expectations.

Activists see hope in attorney general's police takeover

But activists who still shout Lowery’s name as part of their social justice mantra at rallies and public events say they see hope for change in the aftermath of the New Jersey attorney general’s takeover of the Paterson Police Department.

“If we had the current leadership in the Police Department back then, I think it would have been a totally different outcome,” said activist and former school board member Corey Teague, asserting he believes Lowery would be alive.

“Isa Abbassi is holding the police officers to a much higher standard,” Teague added, referring to the man Attorney General Matthew Platkin appointed as officer in charge in Paterson. “It’s a much different environment from where it was five years ago.”

Activist Justin Rucker, who once applied for a job with Paterson police, agreed with Teague’s assessment.

“I think Abbassi understands the community better,” Rucker said.

Sayegh did not respond when asked for his thoughts on how Lowery’s death has affected the current state of relations between residents and cops in Paterson. In 2019, Sayegh fueled activists’ anger when he made statements to the news media that he had to get tested for meningitis because he had come in contact with Lowery not long before the man’s death.

What did investigators determine about Lowery's death?

Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia Valdes in August 2019 announced that the investigation determined that Lowery struck, kicked and spit on police officers who were trying to get him into the ambulance. In response, Valdes said, the officers hit Lowery “several times with their fists to gain control.”

Valdes said the state medical examiner classed Lowery’s death as accidental.

“The Medical Examiner determined that the ingestion of the bath salts by Mr. Lowery coupled with pre-existing medical conditions triggered an adverse physical reaction including multiple organ failure and cardiac arrest that ultimately led to his death,” read the prosecutor’s announcement. “This reaction was occurring during the police and medical personnel’s interaction with Mr. Lowery and was independent of and unrelated to any force utilized.”

Public safety: These three Paterson wards endured 60 of the city’s 66 shootings in 2023

Cause of death remains a point of contention

But the cause of Lowery’s death remains a point of contention in an ongoing lawsuit filed in 2020 by Shaquana Duncan, the mother of Lowery’s surviving child.

The lawsuit has cited a separate autopsy performed by a nationally renowned pathologist, Dr. Michael Baden, a former New York City medical examiner, whose findings reportedly conflicted with those announced by the prosecutor.

In an order issued last month, the federal judge overseeing the Lowery lawsuit said the city’s medical experts have until February to submit their responses to Baden’s report.

Sayegh did not respond when asked how much Paterson has spent in fees for lawyers defending the city and its police officers in the Lowery lawsuit.

City attorneys said in court filings that they spent about $40,000 on overtime for detectives and other costs simply to produce about 27,000 pages of Police Department documents that Lowery’s attorneys were seeking in the litigation. That task took 648 hours, according to the city’s court filings.

But United States District Court Judge Andre Espinosa last September denied Paterson’s request that the Lowery legal team cover the $40,000 document expense.

Joe Malinconico is editor of Paterson Press. Email: editor@patersonpress.com

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Paterson, NJ: Jameek Lowery's death still haunts five years later