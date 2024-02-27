To fix NJ Transit budget woes, Murphy proposes new corporate tax

A plan to address NJ Transit's gloomy fiscal picture is the centerpiece of Gov. Phil Murphy’s budget proposal for fiscal year 2025.

A new “corporate transit fee” Murphy pitched in his budget speech Tuesday would levy a 2.5% charge on businesses that make more than $10 million in profit annually and the revenue — estimated to start off at more than $800 million a year — would go to to NJ Transit.

This would be the first new state revenue source for NJ Transit’s patchwork budget framework in more than a decade, and could stave off a fiscal crisis of cuts to staff and service, while providing some financial stability in the years to come.

Murphy said this "will provide a dedicated funding stream for NJ Transit — at no additional cost to our working families," instead asking "the biggest corporations ... to support NJ Transit's future." The new tax, though, is proposed in conjunction with a proposal for indefinite annual NJ Transit fare increases that commuters and advocates have already begun pushing against.

Whether new tax is created at all and how it will work is still subject to months of backroom negotiations between the Murphy administration and the state Legislature before the start of fiscal year 2025 on July 1.

For now, here is what we do and do not yet know about the proposal.

When would this new corporate transit fee go into effect?

The Murphy administration has proposed to make the fee go into retroactive effect Jan. 1, 2024, which means state Treasury Department officials expect to collect about $1.023 billion from the proposed fee in fiscal year 2025 and the second half of fiscal year 2024, a total of 18 months. For the 12 months of fiscal year 2026, Treasury officials said they would expect to collect about $850 million.

It’s unclear when the revenue could begin going to NJ Transit. Murphy administration officials told reporters in a budget briefing Monday they would propose taking the money collected in the first 18 months and put it in the surplus fund, with dollars flowing to NJ Transit beginning in fiscal year 2026. These details would all have to be worked out with the Legislature.

How is this different than the corporate business tax surcharge that expired?

A corporate business tax surcharge was first agreed to in 2018 with an expiration date of Dec. 31, 2023. It placed a 2.5% surtax on corporations that earned more than $1 million in profit. Transit advocates argued that Murphy should not let that fee sunset and instead transfer the revenue collected to NJ Transit; business advocates argued it should expire.

Murphy spent months saying “a deal is a deal” and let the surcharge expire as planned.

This new corporate transit fee is instead designed to impact the state’s wealthiest corporations, not small- and medium-sized business. About 600 businesses in New Jersey will be subject to the new corporate transit fee, down from the roughly 3,100 businesses that were subjected to the CBT surcharge.

Would this eliminate the need for the proposed fare increases?

Whether it will still be necessary to move forward with Murphy’s other proposal to increase NJ Transit fares 15% on July 1 and then 3% annually will likely be the subject of intense debate in coming weeks.

As it stands now, NJ Transit is moving ahead with the 10 statutorily required public hearings to get feedback from the public on the fare increase proposal, which has already garnered intense backlash even though it would be the first fare increase in nine years.

Those hearings will take place in person around the state between March 4 and March 8. After that, NJ Transit’s board is expected to vote on the fare increase proposal in April.

The purpose of both proposals — increasing fares and creating a corporate transit fee — are to help NJ Transit fill a $119 million operating budget gap predicted in fiscal year 2025, and a $917.8 million hole estimated in fiscal year 2026.

However, the Treasury Department’s estimates of the corporate transit fee in the second half of 2024 is expected to be around $205 million, more than covering the budget gap predicted in fiscal year 2025. The $26 million left over from that and the $818 million expected to be collected from the fee in fiscal year 2025 would cover the vast majority of the budget hole expected in fiscal year 2026.

That would leave a budget hole of about $73 million in fiscal year 2026, which could be addressed through additional state aid and a combination of $96 million NJ Transit has already identified in internal cost reductions and revenue enhancements.

Meanwhile, a deeper study of potential administrative cost reductions at NJ Transit is also underway after the state Department of Transportation hired a consultant, The North Highland Company, in December.

What is the reaction so far?

Responses to the corporate transit fee proposal have been mixed.

Transit advocates largely praised the proposal, with a few caveats.

Alex Ambrose, a policy analyst at nonprofit New Jersey Policy Perspective, said, “It’s hard to overstate how big of a deal this is for transit riders and the state as a whole,” but said fare increases and perennial raids on the capital budget could be eliminated if they brought back the full corporate surcharge.

Transit advocates point to how corporations around the state benefit from NJ Transit, which shuttles workers to their jobs at subsidized rates, but don't help pay for it. Earlier this year, for example, NJ Transit bus operations added hundreds of bus trips, added routes and extended routes to serve new warehouses, which increased the agency's operating budget by tens of millions of dollars.

Michele Siekerka, president and CEO of the New Jersey Business and Industry Association, called the proposal an “unnecessary corporate business tax of a different name.”

“The added $10 million revenue threshold of the new CBT tax in his budget proposal changes almost nothing about the negative impact on New Jersey’s business competitiveness in attracting corporate job creation and capital investment,” Siekerka said, adding it’s “unfair” and “delivers another serious blow to our business reputation.”

Would the corporate transit fee be truly dedicated to NJ Transit?

The question of what constitutes a truly dedicated funding stream depends on who you ask. Ultimately, the method by which money from the proposed corporate transit fee would be directed to NJ Transit will have to get decided during negotiations with the Legislature in the coming months.

The Murphy administration is planning to create of the corporate transit fee through statute, which would get passed through the Legislature and signed by the governor like any bill that becomes law. Another method of dedicating funds to NJ Transit is the use of a memorandum of understanding, which is how the New Jersey Turnpike Authority sends aid to the agency, a process that began in 2012 during the Christie administration and was renewed in April 2021 under Murphy.

Some have called for dedicating state revenue to NJ Transit through constitutional amendments, but that requires an act of the Legislature and approval by voters through a ballot measure; it doesn't involve the executive branch.

While all of these options can be undone or changed by future administrations, the toughest to get passed or reversed is arguably the constitutional amendment.

How would this fit in with other sources of state aid NJ Transit receives?

For the last 12 years, state aid to NJ Transit has come from three main sources: the general fund, the Turnpike and the state Clean Energy Fund. During those years, the amounts coming from any of those three pots of money has varied. In the current fiscal year, the agency is expected to receive about $652.1 million in state aid from those three sources, lower than levels in fiscal year 2020.

However, Murphy’s proposal for fiscal year 2025 increases state aid from those three pots of money to $670.1 million, the second-highest during his administration and in state history.

However, a fourth source of controversial funding is also still being used to cover the agency’s deficits, which is the money taken out of the capital fund and transferred to the operating budget. This transfer has gone on for more than three decades and continues in Murphy’s proposed budget at $334 million, the same amount as last year.

While this money has to be used for certain capital-eligible expenses in the operating budget, advocates have called for this practice to end and be used in the capital program as intended.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: To fix NJ Transit budget woes, Murphy proposes new corporate tax