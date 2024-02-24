Flaco, the owl that escaped from Central Park Zoo, dies after colliding with building

This photo provided by David Lei shows Flaco the owl, Jan. 3, 2024, in New York.

Flaco, an owl that gained notoriety after escaping from his enclosure at the Central Park Zoo a year ago, has died, according to a statement released by the zoo yesterday. The bird's death was due to a collision with a building on West 89th Street in Manhattan.

On Feb. 2, 2023, Flaco, an Eurasian eagle owl, escaped from the Central Park Zoo after someone vandalized his exhibit and cut the stainless-steel mesh.

In the days following his escape, Flaco was spotted across Manhattan but attempts to recapture him were unsuccessful.

This photo provided by David Lei shows Flaco the owl, Jan. 8, 2024, in New York.

Officials were concerned that Flaco, who had been living in the zoo since he was fledgling 13 years ago, can't hunt and will starve, zoo spokesperson Max Pulsinelli said in a news release the day after his escape.

In the past year before his untimely demise, Flaco has spent his days lounging in parks and on fire escapes and hooting on top of water towers at night, NPR reported. His meals consisted of the city's abundant rats.

Bird watchers have been following his movements across Manhattan since his escape, CBS News reported.

Many took to social media as a tribute to the famous owl that captured the nation's attention.

Oldest dog death: Guinness strips title from world's oldest dog after 31-year-old age questioned

Remembering Flaco: Social media reacts to death of beloved owl

As you may have already seen, Flaco the Eurasian eagle-owl has passed away. I am sad beyond words. Flaco defied the odds and made quite a life for himself in the city over the past year. Along the way he came to mean so much to so many, including me. ❤️🦉 pic.twitter.com/gJnby3TtvB — David Lei (@davidlei) February 24, 2024

I made this video last February just weeks after Flaco was set free to become a symbol of freedom, hope and resilience. Thank you Flaco for bringing joy — not only us New Yorkers, but to people all over the country and the world. You will be missed. #flaco #birdcpp pic.twitter.com/sbFnYFxKEh — Sheryl Checkman (@DiveArtist) February 24, 2024

Flaco, you gave so much joy to many of us. I’m glad you experienced life outside an enclosure during the one short year that you were free. We will miss you terribly, your hoots , stretches, cute Flaco expressions and many fly outs in the evenings🦉 #birdcpp pic.twitter.com/NGowPnWA5d — Vee Nabong (@VenusNabs) February 24, 2024

Flaco may not see your tweets about how inappropriate it was for him to have been flying around in a city that kills millions of birds every year as a nonnative species, but your birder anti-captivity friends that like to harass owls for internet clout will 😔 — Jess in the Wild (@Jess_inthewild) February 24, 2024

Rip Flaco 🙏🏽



Hope your spirit soars as high and far as you always wanted to in the big city.



Thank you to all those who kept up with his journey. pic.twitter.com/Ds9uM4blvk — NYPD Central Park (@NYPDCentralPark) February 24, 2024

A post from Flaco The Owl's X page says that a physical memorial has been set up in his honor at his favorite oak tree on the west side of East Drive at 104th Street. The post goes on to say: "Please lay flowers, leave a note, or just be with others who loved me."

This photo provided by Jacqueline Emery shows Flaco the owl in a courtyard, Dec. 28, 2023, on New York's Upper West Side.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Flaco the owl dies in NYC a year after Central Park Zoo escape