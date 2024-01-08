Florida Gov. DeSantis activates State Guard as 'severe weather' threatens state

North Florida and South Georgia could see wind gusts approaching hurricane strength and a few strong tornadoes Tuesday as a powerful squall line is expected to sweep across the Southeast.

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday activated the Florida State Guard "in response to potential severe weather anticipated across the state," according to news release from the governor's office.

DeSantis told State Guard director Mark Thieme to "mobilize whatever number of Florida State Guard members you deem necessary and appropriate ... to assist the state’s response to the event."

Wright Dobbs, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Tallahassee, said the area could see gusts of 40 mph to 50 mph ahead of the thunderstorms — and 70 mph or higher with the line itself.

The Florida State Guard, which is separate from the Florida National Guard, is an all-volunteer force spearheaded by DeSantis to assist National Guard members during natural disasters and other emergencies.

The governor revived the state guard in 2022 after decades of dormancy. It was activated "for the first time in more than 75 years in response to Hurricane Idalia," he has said.

DeSantis last activated the State Guard in mid-December ahead of a dangerous Gulf low and other severe weather then expected to menace Florida.

Jeff Burlew of the Tallahassee Democrat contributed.

