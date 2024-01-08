'Be ready': Strong storms Tuesday could bring 70-mph gusts, tornadoes

Much of North Florida and South Georgia are under an enhanced risk for severe weather Tuesday as a powerful squall line is expected to move through the area.

North Florida and South Georgia could see wind gusts approaching hurricane strength and a few strong tornadoes Tuesday as a powerful squall line is expected to sweep across the Southeast.

Wright Dobbs, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Tallahassee, said the area could see gusts of 40- to 50-mph ahead of the thunderstorms and 60- to 70-mph with the line itself.

“The thing that sets this event apart from maybe some others that we’ve seen is the wind field associated with the storm,” Dobbs said. “It’s fairly strong — more strong than we usually see in our severe weather setup. Those strong storms along the squall line, that’s where we’re looking for that potential and want folks to be ready for it.”

The severe weather threat prompted school districts in Leon, Franklin and Jefferson counties to cancel classes and extra-curricular activities on Tuesday. Leon County Schools Superintendent Rocky Hanna said the district made the decision after discussing the forecast with the Weather Service and Leon County Emergency Management.

“Given those conditions and our school buses and safe operations, we’re going to unfortunately have to shut things down tomorrow for the school district," Hanna said during a live update on social media. "As much as I hate to tell you that parents, and give you that news, out of the abundance of caution it is the right thing to do.”

The city of Tallahassee posted Weather Service storm forecasts on its social media pages.

"Stay weather aware," Mayor John Dailey said in a social media post.

A warm front was expected to move inland Monday night, bringing with it the possibility of super cell thunderstorms overnight. The squall line was expected to push through the Tallahassee area between 9 a.m. Tuesday and the early afternoon ahead of a cold front.

The Weather Service said destructive winds higher than 70 mph were possible, along with several tornadoes, some of them strong. Periods of heavy rain could lead to localized flash flooding as well.

The Storm Prediction Center is calling for an enhanced risk (3 out of 5) of severe weather for an area stretching more than 112,000 square miles, from the western Panhandle through Tallahassee and Jacksonville and north to the Carolinas, affecting more than 11 million residents. A broader swath that includes the rest of Florida has a slight or marginal risk of severe weather.

The National Weather Service has upgraded the severe weather threat for the Tallahassee area and Big Bend.

The storms could bring more widespread damage to trees, power lines and manufactured homes, Dobbs said.

“Strong straight-line winds like what’s possible in a squall line like this — they can cause just as much damage as a tornado,” he said. “So you want to make sure you take it seriously, just like you would a threat for tornadoes.”

Winds are expected to pick up overnight Monday, with gusts between 30- and 40-mph and the possibility of 30-mph sustained winds by sunrise Tuesday.

The Weather Service issued a high wind warning for the entire North Florida and South Georgia area, in effect from Monday night through 1 p.m. Eastern on Tuesday. Forecasters warned residents along the Northwest Florida coast, including Wakulla and Franklin counties, to avoid forested areas and to remain in lower levels of their homes during the windstorm.

“Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines,” the Weather Service said. “Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult.”

Rainfall amounts could total 2 to 3 inches in the Panhandle and 1 and a half to 2 inches in the Tallahassee area. The cold front moving in after the storms will drop temperatures Tuesday night to the high 30s, with highs Wednesday around 55.

