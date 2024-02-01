Florida State Guard helps during disasters. 13 things to know about volunteer group

Twice in recent months, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has activated the Florida State Guard.

Both occasions were in response to severe weather approaching the state.

In December, heavy rainfall, locally damaging winds and isolated tornadoes were expected.

A few weeks later, the Florida State Guard was activated again ahead of storms expected to bring hurricane-force winds and the potential for strong tornadoes

DeSantis told State Guard Director Mark Thieme to "mobilize whatever number of Florida State Guard members you deem necessary and appropriate ... to assist the state’s response."

The all-volunteer force helps the Florida National Guard and other emergency responders during natural disasters and other emergencies.

“The Florida State Guard plays an essential role in Florida’s preparation for and swift response to severe weather,” DeSantis said in December.

Volunteer soldiers have been around for centuries, although it wasn't until World War II that a law was passed to allow states to create their own military force.

As the war ended, so did the Florida State Guard, until DeSantis signed a law in 2023 making the State Guard a permanent agency.

What's the purpose of the Florida State Guard?

Authorized under Title 32 of the U.S. Code, the state-funded guard focuses on the needs of Florida under the discretion of the governor.

"The Florida State Guard partners with the Florida National Guard and other disaster response agencies to respond quickly and ensure that communities are provided with humanitarian assistance and disaster response services they desperately need."

The Florida State Guard was "created to protect and defend the people of Florida from all threats to public safety and to augment all existing state and local agencies."

The agency's purpose is to:

Preserve the public peace.

Execute the laws of the state.

Enhance domestic security.

Respond to terrorist threats or attacks.

Protect and defend the people of Florida from threats to public safety.

Respond to an emergency.

What's the difference between the Florida National Guard and the Florida State Guard?

Pine Island resident Tom O'Sullivan is evacuated along with his dog Jack by a member of a Florida Army National Guard helicopter crew out of Jacksonville. The crew assisted in the evacuation efforts stationed at Matlacha / Pine Island Fire station One, Sunday October 02, 2022.

The Florida State Guard is different from the Florida National Guard in that the state agency cannot be mobilized for federal service and it is not funded by the federal government, according to Military Times.

"The Florida State Guard is able to stay longer at the scene of a disaster ... allowing the National Guard to return to other duties. The two forces complement each other."

All training programs for the Florida State Guard are required to be at least equivalent to the training requirements of the Florida National Guard.

When is the Florida State Guard activated?

The Florida State Guard is activated by order of the governor:

During any period when any part of the Florida National Guard is in active federal service;

and the governor has declared a state of emergency.

Does the Florida State Guard serve only in Florida?

The Florida State Guard was created for use exclusively in the state when activated by the governor.

The agency "is at all times under the final command and control of the governor as commander in chief of all military and guard forces of the state."

However, HB 1285 in 2023 said the guard can be used "to provide support to other states."

DeSantis said Jan. 26 he wanted the Florida State Guard to help out on the Texas border without the interference of President Joe Biden or federal authorities.

Bills filed for the 2024 legislative session — HB 1551/SB 1694 — would allow the governor to send State Guard members outside the Florida's borders.

Florida State Guard in Texas? DeSantis hails State Guard as way to thwart Biden on immigration, ensure 'sovereignty'

What's the history of the Florida State Guard?

Florida volunteer soldiers date back to 1565 when the Spanish founders of St. Augustine mustered the first company of citizen soldiers, according to the Florida State Guard's website.

When President Roosevelt called up national guards across the U.S. during World War II, he created the State Guard, allowing states to create their own military force.

In 1941, Florida created the Florida Defense Force, which later was renamed to the Florida State Guard. Membership was open to all Florida men ages 18 to 60. Most were veterans of World War I.

On June 14, 2022, Gov. Ron DeSantis reactivated the the Florida State Guard "as a state-supported volunteer force providing humanitarian assistance and rapid response during manmade and natural disasters."

In May 2023, DeSantis signed HB 1285, which made the Florida State Guard a permanent agency.

State lawmakers in the 2022 legislative session provided $10 million to fund the statewide force.

The General Appropriations Act for 2023-2024 provided $107.6 million from the General Revenue Fund for the Florida State Guard.

How much are the Florida State Guard paid?

Members of the Florida State Guard "may be reimbursed and provided with a stipend for their volunteer service while activated or in training."

How many people are in the Florida State Guard?

HB 1285 — known as the Florida State Guard Act — increased the maximum number of volunteers from 400 to 1,500.

Where is the Florida State Guard based?

The Florida State Guard is permanently based in Florida, allowing it to respond quickly to disasters.

Is the Florida State Guard considered military?

The Florida State Guard is made up of volunteers within the Department of Military Affairs.

The agency is headed by a director who must served at least five years in the armed forces, reserve forces or Florida National Guard.

Requirements to join the Florida State Guard

Must be a citizen of the United States and a resident of Florida.

Be between the ages of 18 and 60.

May not have a felony conviction.

May not be an active-duty servicemember or member of the armed forces services or member of the Florida National Guard.

If a former member of the armed forces, you must have been separated under terms no less than a general discharge under honorable conditions.

Clear initial and continued background checks and full-panel urinalysis drug screenings.

Complete fingerprinting at a pre-designated FDLE site.

Be in general good health with no debilitating or hindering medical pre-existing conditions.

Meet and maintain all physical fitness requirements.

Is the Florida State Guard accepting applications?

Due to the limited number of positions, the agency's website said no news applications are being accepted at this time.

Can Florida State Guard carry guns or other weapons?

A specialized unit of the Florida State Guard does carry weapons.

The agency's director was authorized in the Florida State Guard Act to organize a specialized unit within the State Guard. All members of the specialized unit are given the authority to bear arms, detect, and apprehend while activated.

"Only those members of the specialized unit who meet the requirements in Florida Statute 943.13 and are certified as law enforcement officers are authorized to have the same law enforcement authority as the law enforcement agency in conjunction with which they are working when activated."

How many states have a state guard?

Twenty-three states have a state guard.

Besides Florida, the states with a state guard include:

Alaska

California

Connecticut

Georgia

Indiana

Louisiana

Maryland

Massachusetts

Michigan

Mississippi

Missouri

New Mexico

New York

Ohio

Oregon

Rhode Island

South Carolina

Tennessee

Texas

Vermont

Virginia

Washington

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Florida State Guard protects residents during public safety threats