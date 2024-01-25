Florida university leaders censure FAU chair, escalating tensions over presidential search

The Florida Board of Governors issued a vote of no confidence in Florida Atlantic University’s Board of Trustees chairperson Wednesday, faulting the university leader for a series of procedural mishaps tied to the school’s search for a new president.

The vote to censure Brad Levine – the latest escalation of tensions between the governors and FAU’s leaders – came after the state board declined to sign off on a contract extension for interim FAU President Stacy Volnick.

The governors, an appointed body that oversees the state’s public universities, said they approved of Volnick’s performance but feared that the trustees’ decision to extend her appointment in November without posting her full contract on a meeting agenda may have run afoul of the state’s open meetings laws.

Vote about FAU chair has no practical effect

FAU Board of Trustees Vice Chairperson Barbara Feingold (right) and Chairperson Brad Levine (left)

That concern, coupled with the state's conclusion in December that last year’s aborted presidential search also violated the open meetings law, led some governors to place blame on Levine, who also headed the search committee.

Board of Governors member Craig Mateer called for the no-confidence vote, saying “the FAU (presidential) search is a mess” and “I personally believe Chairman Levine should resign.”

“The Board of Governors should be on the record that we’re not going to tolerate this,” he said.

While acknowledging that the vote was a symbolic act with no practical effect, other governors said it was important to signal their disapproval.

“I share the same concerns. This is now reflecting on the Board of Governors,” said Education Commissioner Manny Diaz Jr., a Board of Governors member. “This is the second process issue we’ve had at Florida Atlantic University.”

Levine said after the meeting that he was “at a loss” regarding the governors’ decision.

“I’m just trying to do what’s right for FAU,” he said via text message. “We followed (the Board of Governors’) suggested process used to hire another Florida president. Then they said that was bad and we need to redo it.”

“All I have ever done is what’s in the best interest of FAU,” he said.

The concerns about the way that FAU’s trustees extended Volnick’s contract seemed to come as a surprise to some governors at Wednesday’s meeting.

Member Eric Silagy, the former president of Florida Power & Light Co., voted against the censure, calling it “an extraordinary action” that would “send huge reverberations through FAU."

“I do not support doing this right now,” he said. “I think it is premature. I think it is rash.”

“FAU has been through a lot,” he added, “and it sounds to me like this was a technical foot-fault that went on.”

The vote is the second time that the governors have targeted Levine, who in his role as trustee chairperson has clashed with fellow trustee Barbara Feingold, a prominent Republican political donor and a former member of the Board of Governors.

Last month the governor’s inspector general recommended that Levine be prohibited from chairing the next presidential search committee, saying that an open meetings law violation during last year’s search "raises questions regarding the competence of the search.”

