Florida won't see total solar eclipse in April, but here are best, worst views in state

Whether you're heading to Disney World, staying at home, or planning a quick Florida getaway, here's how to watch April's solar eclipse in the Sunshine State.

Florida isn't in the "path of totality," meaning the moon won't completely block the sun, but a portion of the sun will be covered. How much depends on exactly where you are in the state.

Here's what you'll see from these Florida cities. But first, here are the basics.

When is the solar eclipse in 2024?

The solar eclipse will take place April 8.

What is the path of totality?

A map of North America shows the path of the total solar eclipse of April 8, 2024.

A total eclipse occurs when the moon appears as the same size as the sun and blocks the star, bringing darkness that can last several minutes.

Cities in the path of totality will see the moon completely block the sun. During "totality," you can see the outermost layer of the sun, which is the corona.

Florida isn't in path of totality for eclipse. What states are?

In the United States, April's total solar eclipse will cross 13 states.

Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine, plus parts of Tennessee and Michigan, are all in the 115-mile-wide path of totality.

To see the exact path of totality, check out an interactive map created by French eclipse expert Xavier Jubier.

What's the best place in Florida to see the Great North American Eclipse?

Pineville, in the northwestern tip of Florida's Panhandle, is the city in Florida where the greatest percentage of the sun will be covered during the eclipse, according to Eclipse2024.

At the mid point of the eclipse, Pineville viewers will see 82.4 percent of the sun covered at 1:55 .m. CDT, closely followed by Bratt with 82.3 percent of the sun blocked by the moon.

How much of the eclipse will you see from Pensacola? When to watch

When the partial eclipse begins: 12:36 p.m. CDT

Mid-eclipse time: 1:55 p.m. CDT

Maximum percentage of sun blocked by moon: 80.5%

How much of the eclipse will you see from Fort Walton Beach? When to watch

When the partial eclipse begins: 12:37 p.m. CDT

Mid-eclipse time: 1:56 p.m. CDT

Maximum percentage of sun blocked by moon: 79.4%

How much of the eclipse will you see from Panama City? When to watch

When the partial eclipse begins: 1:38 p.m. EDT

Mid-eclipse time: 2:57 p.m. EDT

Maximum percentage of sun blocked by moon: 77%

How much of the eclipse will you see from Tallahassee? When to watch

When the partial eclipse begins: 1:42 p.m. EDT

Mid-eclipse time: 3 p.m. EDT

Maximum percentage of sun blocked by moon: 75.4%

How much of the eclipse will you see from Jacksonville? When to watch

When the partial eclipse begins: 1:47 p.m. EDT

Mid-eclipse time: 3:05 p.m. EDT

Maximum percentage of sun blocked by moon: 70.8%

How much of the eclipse will you see from St. Augustine? When to watch

When the partial eclipse begins: 1:48 p.m. EDT

Mid-eclipse time: 3:05 p.m. EDT

Maximum percentage of sun blocked by moon: 69.1%

How much of the eclipse will you see from Gainesville? When to watch

When the partial eclipse begins: 1:45 p.m. EDT

Mid-eclipse time: 3:03 p.m. EDT

Maximum percentage of sun blocked by moon: 70.1%

How much of the eclipse will you see from Cedar Key? When to watch

When the partial eclipse begins: 1:43 p.m. EDT

Mid-eclipse time: 3:01 p.m. EDT

Maximum percentage of sun blocked by moon: 69.8%

How much of the eclipse will you see from Daytona Beach? When to watch

When the partial eclipse begins: 1:48 p.m. EDT

Mid-eclipse time: 3:04 p.m. EDT

Maximum percentage of sun blocked by moon: 66.7%

How much of the eclipse will you see from Orlando? When to watch

When the partial eclipse begins: 1:46 p.m. EDT

Mid-eclipse time: 3:04 p.m. EDT

Maximum percentage of sun blocked by moon: 64.8%

How much of the eclipse will you see from Lake Buena Vista, Disney World? When to watch

When the partial eclipse begins: 1:46 p.m. EDT

Mid-eclipse time: 3:02 p.m. EDT

Maximum percentage of sun blocked by moon: 65.21%

How much of the eclipse will you see from Tampa? When to watch

When the partial eclipse begins: 1:43 p.m. EDT

Mid-eclipse time: 3 p.m. EDT

Maximum percentage of sun blocked by moon: 65.6%

How much of the eclipse will you see from Lakeland? When to watch

When the partial eclipse begins: 1:44 p.m. EDT

Mid-eclipse time: 3:01 p.m. EDT

Maximum percentage of sun blocked by moon: 65%

How much of the eclipse will you see from Cocoa, Port Canaveral? When to watch

When the partial eclipse begins: 1:48 p.m. EDT

Mid-eclipse time: 3:04 p.m. EDT

Maximum percentage of sun blocked by moon: 63.9%

How much of the eclipse will you see from Melbourne? When to watch

When the partial eclipse begins: 1:48 p.m. EDT

Mid-eclipse time: 3:04 p.m. EDT

Maximum percentage of sun blocked by moon: 62.8%

How much of the eclipse will you see from Sarasota? When to watch

When the partial eclipse begins: 1:42 p.m. EDT

Mid-eclipse time: 2:59 p.m. EDT

Maximum percentage of sun blocked by moon: 64%

How much of the eclipse will you see from Vero Beach? When to watch

When the partial eclipse begins: 1:48 p.m. EDT

Mid-eclipse time: 3:04 p.m. EDT

Maximum percentage of sun blocked by moon: 61.2%

How much of the eclipse will you see from Fort Pierce? When to watch

When the partial eclipse begins: 1:48 p.m. EDT

Mid-eclipse time: 3:03 p.m. EDT

Maximum percentage of sun blocked by moon: 60.5%

How much of the eclipse will you see from Port St. Lucie? When to watch

When the partial eclipse begins: 1:48 p.m. EDT

Mid-eclipse time: 3:03 p.m. EDT

Maximum percentage of sun blocked by moon: 60.2%

How much of the eclipse will you see from Fort Myers? When to watch

When the partial eclipse begins: 1:44 p.m. EDT

Mid-eclipse time: 2:59 p.m. EDT

Maximum percentage of sun blocked by moon: 60.8%

How much of the eclipse will you see from Naples? When to watch

When the partial eclipse begins: 1:43 p.m. EDT

Mid-eclipse time: 2:59 p.m. EDT

Maximum percentage of sun blocked by moon: 59.4%

How much of the eclipse will you see from West Palm Beach? When to watch

When the partial eclipse begins: 1:48 p.m. EDT

Mid-eclipse time: 3:03 p.m. EDT

Maximum percentage of sun blocked by moon: 58.3%

How much of the eclipse will you see from Fort Lauderdale? When to watch

When the partial eclipse begins: 1:48 p.m. EDT

Mid-eclipse time: 3:02 p.m. EDT

Maximum percentage of sun blocked by moon: 56.6%

How much of the eclipse will you see from Miami? When to watch

When the partial eclipse begins: 1:47 p.m. EDT

Mid-eclipse time: 3:01 p.m. EDT

Maximum percentage of sun blocked by moon: 55.7%

How much of the eclipse will you see from Key West? When to watch

When the partial eclipse begins: 1:42 p.m. EDT

Mid-eclipse time: 2:57 p.m. EDT

Maximum percentage of sun blocked by moon: 55.1%

Florida city with the worst view of April's solar eclipse

Islamorada will see only 54 percent of the sun blocked by the moon during the eclipse.

Islamorada is located between Miami and Key West in the Keys.

Don't see your city listed in the list above? Eclipse2024 lets you pull up any location by city.

