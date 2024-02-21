Fond du Lac, here's what will be on the ballot for the April 2 general election

Voters cast their ballots at the Masonic Center polling site Tuesday in Fond du Lac.

FOND DU LAC — Fond du Lac's next election is the April 2 general election, with several hopefuls running to represent their communities.

Four seats are open on Fond du Lac City Council, as well as two seats on the Fond du Lac School District Board and all seats on the Fond du Lac County Board.

Additionally, a few other school boards in the area and village boards will have contested races, and two state referendum questions and one town of Waupun referendum question will appear on the ballot.

Here's who and what will be on the ballots in Fond du Lac County April 2.

Fond du Lac City Council

Four of the seven city council seats are up for re-election this year.

Jane Ricchio, Thomas Schuessler and Brett Zimmerman, all originally elected in 2022, will run to keep their seats. Kenneth Cassady, also elected in 2022, filed non-candidacy and will not appear on April's ballot.

Two other candidates running for council are Antonio Godfrey and Angela Luehring.

Sturgeon spearing latest: Ice conditions for sturgeon spearing still vary widely by day and location. Here's where it stands for week two.

Fond du Lac County Board

Districts 3 and 19 on Fond du Lac County Board will be contested, with Jim Will challenging incumbent Karen Madigan for the District 3 seat and incumbent John Zorn facing Tom Herlache for District 19.

The rest of the districts have incumbents running unopposed.

Fond du Lac School District Board

Two seats are open on school board this year, with two candidates running: incumbent Mark Henschel and newcomer Joe Lavrenz.

Other Fond du Lac County contested races

Two will vie for the village of Brandon trustee two-year term seat, with voters to decide between Jack Meyer and Richard L. Vollbrecht.

Three seats are open for village of St. Cloud trustee, and the possible candidates include Ryan Birschbach, David B. Schry, Melissa Bink, Adam J. Puetz and Matt Householder.

The Ripon Area School District Board has five candidates for four seats: Lori Machmueller, Shannon Lampe, Kelly Nielsen, Denise K. Martinez and Katie Grady.

Rosendale-Brandon School District Board has two people running for the seat representing the Brandon area: Jack Meyer and Mandy Lemmenes.

Both Waupun Area School District Board races are contested, with Karen Gibbs and Stephen Chené vying for the School Board Member Representing At-Large seat, and Rebecca L. Droessler Mersch and Jodi Schultz looking to win the School Board Member Representing City of Fox Lake and Towns of Fox Lake and Westford seat.

The School District of Lomira Board Zone 3 seat, representing the school district area that falls in the towns of Leroy and Lomira in Dodge County and the town of Ashford in Fond du Lac County, is also contested, with Robert Wondra, Kristen Mielke and Brenda Michels on the ballot for two open seats.

Two seats are also open on the School District of New Holstein Board, with Rose M. Petrie, Jodie Goebel and Craig Sesing on the ballot.

Humane Society's new executive director: Fond du Lac Humane Society names new executive director

Referendums

Two Wisconsin referendum questions will be on the ballots this spring.

The first involves use of private funds in election administration and asks, "Shall section 7 (1) of article III of the constitution be created to provide that private donations and grants may not be applied for, accepted, expended or used in connection with the conduct of any primary, election or referendum?"

The other involves election officials and asks, "Shall section 7 (2) of article III of the constitution be created to provide that only election officials designated by law may perform tasks in the conduct of primaries, elections, and referendums?"

Additionally, town of Waupun voters will see a referendum question on their ballots: "Shall the person holding the office of Treasurer in the Town of Waupun be appointed by the town board?"

Contact Daphne Lemke at dlemke@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Fond du Lac Reporter: Fond du Lac, here's the ballot for the April 2, 2024, general election