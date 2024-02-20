Food Network host Darnell 'Superchef' Ferguson indicted on assault, strangulation charges

Food Network host and former Louisville restaurateur Darnell "Superchef" Ferguson appeared via Zoom in Jefferson District Court on Thursday morning. Ferguson, 36, faces multiple charges, including felony burglary and strangulation, as well as misdemeanor assault, terroristic threatening, menacing, criminal mischief and theft. Jan. 18, 2024

A grand jury in Jefferson County has indicted Food Network host and former Louisville restaurateur Darnell "Superchef" Ferguson in connection to allegations that he assaulted his estranged wife while he attempted to drop off their children at her apartment.

Ferguson has been indicted on charges stemming from the Jan. 2 altercation. His charges include one count each of burglary in the first degree, strangulation in the first degree, assault in the fourth degree, terroristic threatening in the third degree, menacing and criminal mischief.

The case has been assigned to Jefferson Circuit Court. Ferguson's arraignment is scheduled for Feb. 26 at 3 p.m.

A protective order was issued against Ferguson on Jan. 2, according to records from Jefferson County Family Court. According to court documents filed in August, Ferguson had previously been ordered to only have limited contact with his wife.

Ferguson became widely known as a restaurant owner after opening Superchefs and Tha Drippin Crab in Louisville, but both locations are now closed. Ferguson had said he wanted to focus on his television career, which includes appearing in and hosting several shows on Food Network, including "Superchef Grudge Match," which launched its second season in December.

The Courier Journal has reached out to Food Network for comment on Ferguson's arrest and has not received a response.

