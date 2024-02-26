Food Network host, Superchef Darnell Ferguson arraigned on assault, strangulation charges

"Superchef" Darnell Ferguson appears in Division Twelve Jefferson Circuit Court Monday afternoon in Louisville, Ky. Ferguson is charged with one count each of first degree burglary, one count of strangulation in first degree, fourth degree assault and terroristic threatening in the third degree, menacing, and criminal mischief. Ferguson is alleged to have unlawfully entered the apartment of his estranged wife while she was sleeping. Feb. 26, 2024

Food Network host and former Louisville restaurateur Darnell "Superchef" Ferguson pleaded not guilty Monday to strangulation and burglary charges in connection to allegations he assaulted his estranged wife while attempting to drop off their children at her apartment.

Ferguson, 36, was arraigned in Jefferson County Circuit Court on multiple charges, including felony counts of first-degree burglary and strangulation.

Shortly after Ferguson was indicted by a grand jury earlier this month, his legal counsel Krsna Tibbs released a statement.

Darnell Ferguson (Food Network) holds a cooking seminar on the final day of Bourbon & Beyond on Sunday, September 17, 2023

“Darnell is looking forward to being able to have his day in court and presenting to the jury of his peers, evidence that will show he is innocent of the charges," Tibbs said. "The law clearly states that the indictment does not decipher guilt or innocence."

A protective order was issued Jan. 2 against Ferguson, according to records from Jefferson County Family Court. According to court documents filed in August, Ferguson had previously been ordered to only have limited contact with his wife.

During a pretrial hearing in late January, Detective Mark Richardson with the St. Matthews Police Department testified as part of the law enforcement team that responded to the Jan. 2 incident. Richardson had interviewed Ferguson's wife that day, who claims she woke up to Ferguson inside her home without permission.

According to her, Ferguson was angry with her about not returning his phone calls. He then asked her to get up and look for a vehicle key, Richardson said he was told. At the time, their elementary school-aged children were sitting in Ferguson's car.

As she searched for the key, they began arguing, with Ferguson allegedly punching the closet area and causing damage to the door and wall, Richardson said.

Ferguson is also accused of strangling the woman, which made her briefly lose consciousness and wake up on the floor.

According to the woman's interview with police, she said Ferguson apologized and asked her to "get (herself) together" as the children were about to enter her residence. Ferguson then left the children with her.

Ferguson became widely known as a restaurant owner after opening Superchefs and Tha Drippin Crab in Louisville, but both locations are now closed. Ferguson had said he wanted to focus on his television career, which includes appearing in and hosting several shows on Food Network, including "Superchef Grudge Match," which launched its second season in December.

Ferguson will appear in court for a pretrial hearing April 29.

The Courier Journal has reached out to Food Network for comment on Ferguson's arrest and has not received a response.

