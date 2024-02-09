Former Arizona prisons chief to be sentenced for 2022 armed standoff in Tempe

Former Arizona prisons chief Charles Ryan is scheduled to be sentenced Friday in Maricopa County Superior Court on charges stemming from an armed standoff with police at his Tempe residence in 2022.

Ryan's wife told police that her husband drank "half of a large bottle of tequila" that evening before she called them for assistance, fearing he had harmed himself.

Seven homes surrounding Ryan's residence were evacuated during the January incident. A tactical armored vehicle, SWAT team, negotiators and robot were used by police in the standoff. Officers who responded to the incident said they feared for their lives after Ryan pointed a handgun at them and refused to drop the weapon.

Retired Arizona Corrections Director Charles Ryan (right) after pleading no contest to a disorderly conduct charge in a plea agreement at Maricopa County Superior Court, stands next to his attorney Craig Penrod on Nov. 14, 2023, in Phoenix. Ryan faced felony charges stemming from a 2022 encounter in which police say he fired a gun inside his Tempe home and pointed a firearm at two responding officers during a three-hour standoff.

Body camera footage released by Tempe Police contains officers saying, "He's got a gun" and "He was pointing it at us." These statements are reflected in police reports from the incident.

Ryan was finally coaxed out of the home and taken to a hospital for treatment of a self-inflicted wound and an injury sustained when Tempe police shot him with a less-lethal bean bag round, police said. He was never jailed.

Public defenders reacting to the way Ryan was handled said there was a massive disparity compared with the way police have treated their clients in similar situations.

Former Arizona Corrections Director Charles Ryan (center) appears with his attorney Craig Penrod as Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Geoffrey Fish speaks to them after Ryan pleaded no contest to a disorderly conduct charge in a plea agreement at Maricopa County Superior Court on Nov. 14, 2023, in Phoenix. Ryan faced felony charges stemming from a 2022 encounter in which police say he fired a gun inside his Tempe home and pointed a firearm at two responding officers during a three-hour standoff.

A grand jury indicted Ryan in April 2022 on two felony charges — disorderly conduct involving weapons and unlawful discharge of a weapon — after officials said he pointed his gun at police during the hourslong standoff.

In 2023, Ryan agreed to a plea deal, pleading no contest to a disorderly conduct charge. The prosecution policies of the Maricopa County Attorney's Office require division chief approval "in any case where the defendant has pointed or discharged a firearm at a peace officer who was acting in the peace officer’s official capacity."

County Attorney Rachel Mitchell has declined to comment on the plea deal until after the sentencing.

Ryan's tenure as the head of the Department of Corrections included a finding of civil contempt of court for poor health care conditions in prisons, an execution in 2014 that lasted nearly two hours and a failed locking system that allowed incarcerated people to open their cell doors and attack staff.Have a news tip? Reach the reporter at jjenkins@arizonarepublic.com or 812-243-5582. Follow him on X: @JimmyJenkins.

Support local journalism. Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Former prisons director to be sentenced for armed standoff with police