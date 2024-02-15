Former Buncombe County sheriff deputy pleads guilty to solicitation of prostitution

ASHEVILLE — Former Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Chad Drew Walker pleaded guilty to solicitation of prostitution last Feb. 9 before Judge Calvin Hill in Buncombe County District Court, according to a Feb. 15 news release from Buncombe County District Attorney Todd Williams.

Walker was arrested June 22, 2023 in the 100 block of Tunnel Road area by the Asheville Police Department. APD was at the hotel assisting Cherokee Indian Police Department officers in making an arrest. Walker was subsequently charged by APD with the offense of Solicitation of Prostitution.

Buncombe County Sheriff Quentin Miller terminated Walker’s employment with the sheriff’s office the same day.

Walker pleaded guilty as charged after entering into a conditional discharge agreement with prosecutors. As a precondition of the agreement, prosecutors required Walker to permanently surrender his law enforcement certification to ensure that he could not be employed by any other agency as a law enforcement officer.

This story will be updated.

