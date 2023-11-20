Former Norwell pediatrician accused of child rape is due in court Nov. 20

Former pediatrician Richard Kauff, of Norwell, is scheduled to be arraigned on child rape charges today in Hingham District Court.

Kauff, 68, was charged Nov. 2 with 12 felony counts of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14 and four felony counts of rape of a child with force.

Dr. Richard Kauff, a former pediatrician at South Shore Medical Center in Norwell, has been charged with assault and battery and child rape in connection with allegations of abuse dating back to the 1990s and early 2000s.

The charges stem from statements made to Norwell police by two former patients, both female, who said Kauff abused and digitally raped them during annual physical exams at South Shore Medical Center's old location of 75 Washington St. in Norwell.

The charges refer to dates spanning from November 1991 to August 2004.

The women, who were interviewed separately, told police Kauff abused them beginning when they were 7 and 8 years old, respectively, until they left pediatric care when they were about 18 or 19 years old.

The allegations surfaced after one of the women spoke to her therapist about Kauff. The therapist advised the woman to contact police, according to the police report.

On Oct. 4, she wrote an anonymous post on a Facebook group called South Shore Mamas asking if it was normal for a doctor to digitally penetrate patients during routine checkups, the police report said.

A second woman responded to the post, saying she had similar experiences at annual physicals when she was a child. In the exchange that followed, the women discovered they had the same pediatrician, Dr. Kauff at South Shore Medical Center in Norwell.

The women had never met or spoken to each other before, according to the police report.

Both women told police that the penetration occurred after Kauff had them lie down on an exam table.

Both reported that Kauff would tell them to count to three just before inserting his fingers, telling them that "it's like a rocket ship."

Neither woman had complained about vaginal ailments or issues to Kauff, the police report says.

The women said Kauff abused them even when their parents were in the examination room. They said he would use his large frame to block their parents' view of what he was doing on the exam table, according to the police report.

Detectives visited Kauff at his Norwell home Oct. 11 and informed him about the allegations. The police report says Kauff became "extremely upset" and said he had practiced medicine for 40 years without an issue.

After he was charged, he entered into a "voluntary agreement not to practice" with the state Board of Registration in Medicine.

South Shore Health released the following statement Nov. 7:

"We are deeply concerned by what we have heard reported in the media. We are taking this very seriously and will cooperate fully with any investigation. At this point, our focus is on how to best assist and support all of our patients, families and staff. We are also prepared to help the young women who have come forward with charges against this physician, a former pediatrician who is no longer affiliated with South Shore Medical Center, and will always be prepared to help any of our current or former patients."

