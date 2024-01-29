Former South-Western teacher pleads guilty to sexually abusing student for years
A former South-Western teacher and coach admitted Monday to sexually abusing a student beginning when she was 13 years old in 2013.
Benjamin Rutan, 42, of Grove City, pleaded guilty in Franklin County Common Pleas Court to two counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.
In exchange, county prosecutors dropped other charges and recommended a prison sentence of six years.
The Dispatch spoke exclusively with 24-year-old Madison Sparks last year about how Rutan singled her out and groomed her for a six-year sexual relationship that robbed her of her childhood and direction.
Judge Jaiza Page decided not to sentence Rutan until April 1 and ordered a presentence investigation.
Sparks was disappointed Monday because she believed sentencing was supposed to happen immediately and that she would finally get some closure more than two years after she came forward in late 2021, per her attorney Chelsea Weaver.
This criminal case is also holding up the civil lawsuit Sparks filed against Rutan, South-Western City Schools, six current or former administrators and the school board.
Sparks is accusing the district of failing to protect her from Rutan, whom she had sex with on school property for several years.
Sparks said she was first sexually assaulted by Rutan in the Norton Middle School girls’ locker room in the summer of 2013 when Rutan was 31, and Sparks was 14.
“I used to blame myself a lot," Sparks previously told The Dispatch. "But I simply did not have the mental ability to consent. I was not old enough or mentally prepared enough to consent to something like that."
