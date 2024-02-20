Former staffer at Shenandoah Valley Juvenile Center charged in cell phone probe

VERONA — Augusta County authorities have charged a former employee at the Shenandoah Valley Juvenile Center with a felony in an alleged scheme where at least two inmates reportedly received cell phones while incarcerated.

In late January, the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office announced its Criminal Investigations Division was probing staff at the juvenile center following allegations of preferential treatment, cash exchanges, and cell phones reportedly being smuggled into the Verona facility.

The Shenandoah Valley Juvenile Center on Technology Drive in Verona.

On Friday a former employee, Jennifer Shabazz, 46, of Waynesboro, was charged with providing a prisoner with a cell phone, according to the sheriff's office.

An affidavit to a search warrant said Shabazz was seen on video sitting next to a juvenile inmate on Jan. 26. In the video, authorities claim Shabazz was spotted placing an item inside a shirt that was sitting on top of a table. She then allegedly pushed the shirt toward the inmate, who took the piece of clothing and placed it on his lap. After they left the table, the inmate returned without the shirt.

In a written statement, the juvenile inmate said Shabazz gave him a cell phone, court documents allege. The cell phone was recovered.

In a second incident, the affidavit said after an internal investigation revealed a bribery scheme involving "several employees and juveniles," a 20-year-old inmate was caught with a cell phone inside his cell. However, the inmate refused to divulge any names of those reportedly involved.

Search warrants were obtained for both recovered cell phones.

The sheriff's office investigation also revealed some staff members at the facility reportedly accepted cash in exchange for extra food or preferential treatment for an inmate.

Following reports of the investigation, Shenandoah Valley Juvenile Center Executive Director Tim Showalter told The News Leader in January that several staff members at the facility were fired.

The sheriff's office said Tuesday that Shabazz is the only former juvenile center employee charged so far in the alleged scheme.

She is free on bond.

Brad Zinn is the cops, courts and breaking news reporter at The News Leader. Have a news tip? Or something that needs investigating? You can email reporter Brad Zinn (he/him) at bzinn@newsleader.com. You can also follow him on X (formerly Twitter).

This article originally appeared on Staunton News Leader: Former staffer at Shenandoah Valley Juvenile Center charged