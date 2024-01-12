Former Wilmington council president, father to congresswoman dies Thursday

Former Wilmington City Council President Ted Blunt and father of Delaware Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester died overnight Thursday.

Blunt Rochester's office issued a statement Friday announcing her father's death. Blunt was 80 years old.

Ted Blunt served as Wilmington City councilman and then president for more than two decades.

“It is with a heavy heart that the Blunt family announces the passing of former Wilmington City Council President Ted Blunt," the statement reads. “Mr. Blunt, aged 80, was at home, surrounded by love, and passed peacefully during the late evening hours of January 11th."

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Alice; his brother, John; his sister, Catherine; three daughters, Lisa, Thea and Marla; two sons-in-law; six grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

Blunt is a graduate of Winston-Salem Teachers College, now known as Winston-Salem State University, and Rutgers University, according to Blunt Rochester's office.

Former House Speaker Paul Ryan (right) administers the House oath of office to Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester, D-Del., as her father, Ted Blunt, stands next to her during a mock swearing-in ceremony on Capitol Hill in Washington on Jan. 3, 2017.

"He was an educator, mentor, leader, and friend to countless Delawareans," the statement continued. "Our entire family asks for your grace, prayers, and privacy as we mourn his loss.”

