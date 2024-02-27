Fort Myers man charged with attempting to fly plane at Page Field Airport

Maintenance personnel at a Fort Myers airport stumbled on a mystery Monday when they found a plane crashed against a pole, the owners handbook on the seat and ammunition, as well as a tactical vest, yards away.

According to the Lee County Sheriff's Office, Bruce Plummer, 43, of Fort Myers, faces several charges after authorities say he attempted to steal the plane from Page Field, 5200 Captain Channing Page Drive.

Plummer faces two counts of armed burglary; one count of larceny; and two counts of possessing a bulletproof vest during certain offenses.

According to an arrest affidavit from the Lee County Sheriff's Office, around 5:30 a.m. Monday, two maintenance personnel at Page Field observed an aircraft off the ramp, in the grass, with the left wing broken. The airplane had struck a light pole.

Authorities said the right wing was intact, although it struck the perimeter fence. The single door to the aircraft was left open, but no one was inside, according to the incident report.

When they further inspected the aircraft, officers with the Lee County Port Authority reported it was covered in dew and the engines were cool to the touch.

Inside the aircraft, authorities found the pilot's operating handbook on the right second-row passenger seat.

The avionics master switch, along with all landing, taxi, strobe and position lights were in the "off" position. Authorities said Plummer cut the electricity to the cabin lights by pulling the circuit breaker.

Authorities noted the airplane was set to go right as he went as fast as possible.

Authorities said they learned another airport employee located a firearm and a tactical ballistic vest just beyond the fence line, approximately 100 yards off the crash site.

The airport employee told authorities he was cleaning up the trash on the perimeter of the fence when he saw a tan-colored item, which he initially believed to be a cardboard box.

The employee indicated it was a tactical vest with magazines containing ammunition. He said he also noticed an assault rifle, which had a magazine in it.

Authorities then spoke with two witnesses, who said they were conducting their bi-weekly airport light check when they discovered a twin-engine aircraft had crashed into the airport's perimeter fence.

The aircraft's owner, identified as Peter Schipma, 58, of Illinois, told authorities he brought the plane from Illinois in June 2022 and had been sitting at the airport for approximately nine months for maintenance. Records indicate Schipma also has a residence in St. James City, on Pine Island.

According to FlightAware, its tail number N242G is associated with a Cessna 340, which is a six-seat aircraft.

Schipma told authorities he didn't give anyone permission to use the airplane, according to the report.

Authorities said surveillance video shows that around 12:30 a.m. Monday, Plummer entered the airplane and closed the door.

The sheriff's office said the video then shows the tail and flaps of the plane began moving and the left engine came on.

The plane then turns and goes into the grass area out of the camera view, the sheriff's office said.

Authorities said they obtained video of Plummer walking past the gate, on the inside of the fence at approximately 12:45 a.m. Monday carrying what appears to be the tactical vest.

Plummer remained in custody Tuesday morning without bond set. He's next due in court April 1 for his arraignment.

Small aircraft crashes in Southwest Florida an oddity

This is at least the third mall aircraft-related incident in Southwest Florida in February.

On Feb. 9, a Bombardier Challenger 600 jet that crashed on southbound Interstate 75, in Naples, killing the two pilots. Two passengers and a flight attendant survived.

Then, on Saturday, a small plane made an emergency landing on Vogiantzis Parkway, near Andalusia Boulevard, in Cape Coral. The pilot, who was the sole occupant, wasn't injured, according to Cape Coral Fire.

