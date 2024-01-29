Fort Pierce opens cold weather shelter; some areas to see low-to-mid 40s nightly, NWS says

At least one Treasure Coast county plans to open an emergency cold weather shelter as nightly temperatures are forecast to drop into the low-to-mid 40s throughout the week.

A shelter in Fort Pierce is scheduled to open Monday through Wednesday nights during what meteorologists expect will be the lowest nightly temperatures through the weekend.

The shelter at In the Image of Christ church Percy Peek Gymnasium, 2902 Avenue D, will open from 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday evenings through 8 a.m. the next morning, according to a St. Lucie County government announcement which stated mid-40-degree lows were forecast during those times.

Emergency management officials in Indian River and Martin counties said the conditions did not meet temperature thresholds in their counties for opening cold shelters.

Indian River County Emergency Management Coordinator Ryan Lloyd said 35 degrees or below, or 40 degrees with wet conditions, mark when shelters open in Indian River County.

"As of this (Monday's) forecast it wasn’t meeting our thresholds, so no current plans (to open shelters." Lloyd said. "(But) that could always change if we get another forecast briefing."

The agency monitors weather conditions daily, he said.

Martin County Emergency Management Director Sally Waite said the 48-degree threshold of St. Lucie County was “a little higher than (Martin County).”

“Our threshold is 40 degrees for four hours or more,” said Waite.

The agency also monitors daily conditions outlined by the National Weather Service, and Waite said if those change they could alter plans.

Chilly weather ahead

With a wind chill, some areas could have lows around 40 degrees, said meteorologist Jared Heil, with the National Weather Service Forecast Office in Melbourne.

Most overnight lows along the Treasure Coast, he said, would vary between 42 and 46 degrees.

“We’re going to have fairly similar temperatures (Monday), Tuesday and even into Thursday morning,” said Heil.

The cool weather was brought in by a cold front Sunday, which Heil said would be reinforced by another front forecast for the middle of the week.

Toward the weekend, he said, “it will turn a little bit milder,” with highs in the low to mid 70s, which he said was more normal for this time of year.

Shelter transportation

St. Lucie County Communications Director Erick Gill said there is free transportation to the Fort Pierce shelter.

From 6 to 8 p.m. each night the shelter is open, the Area Regional Transit bus system is scheduled to pick up passengers at the following locations:

∎Port St. Lucie Intermodal Station, 395 SE Deacon Ave. in Port St. Lucie

∎Prima Vista Crossing Bus Stop on Prima Vista, east of U.S. 1

∎Pinewood Park, 820 Sunrise Blvd. in Fort Pierce

∎Kilmer Branch Library, 101 Melody Lane in Fort Pierce

∎Publix Plaza at Taylor Creek, 1851 N. U.S. 1 in Fort Pierce

∎Percy Peek Gym, 2902 Avenue D in Fort Pierce.

More information

Anyone wanting more information about the emergency cold weather shelter at Percy Peek Gym should call the church at 772-359-9653.

Additionally, outdoor pets should be brought inside, according to the National Weather Service. St. Lucie County government officials said it is illegal to leave animals “tethered outside unsupervised, regardless of the temperature.”

