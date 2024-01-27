Framingham State planetarium reopens in time for events honoring Challenger astronauts

FRAMINGHAM — Director Irene Porro's vision for a new Christa McAuliffe Center for Integrated Science Learning has come to life.

Framingham State University on Friday unveiled its newly renovated McAuliffe Center as part of a weekend-long grand reopening. The center, enhanced by nearly $8 million in renovations, will serve students from many disciplines — something Porro envisioned.

The center, created in 1994, is named for Christa Corrigan McAuliffe, a Framingham State alumnus who went on to become a teacher and astronaut. She was killed when the Challenger space shuttle broke apart just 73 seconds after launch on Jan. 28, 1986.

Speaking after Friday's event, Porro noted that McAuliffe was a social studies teacher, and hoped that the interdisciplinary approach would make her proud.

"I never met her, but my belief is that I'm helping carry forward her legacy," Porro said. "I hope she would appreciate the center."

Dr. Irene Porro, direc­tor of the Christa McAuliffe Center for Inte­grated Science Learning, welcomes guests to the center's grand reopening at Framingham State University, Jan. 26, 2024.

McAuliffe, who was 37 when she died, was chosen to be the first teacher in space. The center, which was founded to honor her legacy, is home to one of 35 Challenger Learning Centers nationwide — a partnership with the McAuliffe Center that uses experiential science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) education programs to inspire students to pursue STEM careers.

The state provided nearly $5 million to redesign and modernize the aging facility. Framingham State also received federal funding, as well as grants from the Massachusetts Cultural Council and Massachusetts Skills Capital Grant Program to pay for the project, which cost nearly $8 million in total.

The McAuliffe Center also provides paid internships and part-time employment to 11 FSU undergraduate and graduate students.

Local and university officials commend McAuliffe Center

FSU President Nancy Niemi spoke highly of the renovated center, which seeks to not only be a space for science, but also for multi-disciplinary studies.

"The sky truly is the limit," Niemi said. "That all of us can alter the world for good and, indeed, it's teaching into the future."

Framingham Mayor Charlie Sisitsky reads a proclamation during the grand reopening of the Christa McAuliffe Center for Integrated Science Learning at Framingham State University, Jan. 26, 2024. At right is Dr. Irene Porro, direc­tor of the center.

Framingham Mayor Charlie Sisitsky discussed the importance of the center's work, nothing that it helps students find solutions to climate change. He acknowledged the legacy McAuliffe left on Framingham.

"Christa inspired all of us to reach for the stars — with this state-of-the-art facility, students will have the oppprtunity to push the boundaries of what is possible to make their own mark on the world," the mayor said. "Christa's spirit of adventure and determination lives on and we can all strive to reach for the stars, just as she did."

Lance Bush, president and CEO of the Challenger Center, made note of the center being one of 35 Challenger Centers throughout the country.

"This center is positioned to inspire for many years to come," he said. "We're really proud of the university's commitment to the community, providing educational experiences and access and resources to learn for all backgrounds."

Lance Bush, president and CEO at the Challenger Learning Center, makes remarks during the grand reopening of the Christa McAuliffe Center for Integrated Science Learning at Framingham State University, Jan. 26, 2024.

State Senate President Karen Spilka, D-Ashland, praised the educational opportunities the center provides, particularly in terms of climate change and disaster readiness. She said her first interaction with the center was when her sons visited while in elementary school.

"I'm thinking of her (McAuliffe), her family and the wonderful gifts she left behind on Earth as she reached for the stars," Spilka said.

State Senate President Karen Spilka reminisces about visiting the McAuliffe Center when her sons were in elementary school, Jan. 26, 2024.

What is the Christa McAuliffe center?

The McAuliffe Center at FSU began with a goal of fostering lifelong learning in STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) with the help of a planetarium and role playing simulated space missions.

Since 1994, the McAuliffe Center has been serving more than 12,000 students from kindergarten through college each year. It hosts the only Challenger Learning Center in Massachusetts, a digital planetarium and an exhibit hall.

Framingham State is the first higher education institution to integrate a Challenger Learning Center on its campus.

Students will resume taking field trips to the McAuliffe Center next month and FSU faculty have already begun exploring new ways to use the facility.

Ligia Puma and Carlos Rodriguez, STEM Program facilitators, greet arriving guests at the grand reopening of the Christa McAuliffe Center for Integrated Science Learning at Framingham State University, Jan. 26, 2024.

The grand reopening celebration continues today and Sunday:

Saturday, Jan. 27, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.: An open house for the community to tour the new space, take in a show at the planetarium, enjoy a performance of Octave of Light, with Multiverse Lecture Series, and explore the Challenger Learning Center stations and labs under the direction of the center’s flight directors.

Sunday, Jan. 28, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.: The community is invited to take part in a day of remembrance, which will be focused on Christa McAuliffe and the rest of the Challenger Crew. A moment of silence will be held at 11:39 a.m., which is the exact time of the accident. An original piece of music composed by David Ibbett and written in honor of Christa will be performed.

