Franklin County Democrats narrowly vote to heed call not to endorse in prosecutor's race

Anthony Pierson, deputy chief counsel in retiring Prosecutor Gary Tyack's office, watches as the Franklin County Democratic Executive Committee voted Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024 on whether to endorse him for prosecutor ahead of the primary. He needed 94 votes but received 77 votes at the meeting held at Station 67, the firefighter's union hall.

After the Columbus NAACP chapter and a candidate called on the Franklin County Democratic Party not to endorse any of the three Democrats running for prosecutor, the party committee narrowly voted not to endorse anyone.

Members of the Franklin County Democratic Party Executive Committee voted on each candidate by show of hands Thursday. The crowd erupted in applause when the party chair announced none of the candidates had enough votes for an endorsement.

Anthony Pierson, Columbus City Council member Shayla Favor and Delaware City Attorney Natalia Harris will have to earn votes the "old-fashioned way" — as Favor put it — without anyone appearing on the party's slate card.

The screening committee for the party had recommended Pierson, deputy chief counsel in retiring Prosecutor Gary Tyack's office, based on his experience, the screening committee chair said.

Nobody mentioned at the meeting that a recent complaint citing reporting by The Dispatch was made to the Board of Elections asking for an investigation into whether Pierson lives in Franklin County. The Dispatch first reported that Pierson owns a house in Delaware County with his wife in addition to the Columbus condo he has changed his voter registration to.

Before they voted on the candidates, each had a chance to speak. Favor said this is a historic moment in Franklin County as three Black candidates are running for the office and Black voters are excited to engage in this race.

"Please keep your hands down, all the way around so the voters can raise their hands all around town," Favor said ahead of the votes.

Pierson received 77 votes but needed 95 to reach the 60% threshold of the voting members present. Favor received zero votes, as she asked and Harris received two votes for endorsement.

Pierson left the meeting and did not respond immediately to a message requesting comment.

The Dispatch reported in December that Pierson owns a house in Lewis Center in Delaware County with his wife in addition to his Columbus condo. Pierson changed his voter registration in October 2022 to the condo, but he kept his mailing address for communications with the elections board as the Lewis Center home. His wife remains registered to vote in Delaware County.

Pierson had used his three-minute allotted time to tout his years of experience prosecuting felonies.

"I have the experience but I also have the vision," Pierson said.

