NAACP pres.| People, not the Democratic Party shouldn't decide next Franklin County prosecutor

Nana M. Watson is president of the Columbus Branch NAACP.

The historical significance of this primary race cannot be overstated.

All three candidates vying for the Democratic nomination for Franklin County prosecutor are remarkably qualified individuals.

It is within this context of exceptional candidates that we strongly encourage the Franklin County Democratic Party to abstain from endorsing any specific contender.

As president of the Columbus Branch of the NAACP, I am writing with the full backing of the Columbus Branch Executive Committee along with the support of the Baptist Ministerial Alliance of Columbus and Vicinity and The Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance of Columbus and Vicinity regarding the upcoming three-way race.

Nana Watson president of the NAACP Columbus branch, is shown here in a file photo.

Our democracy is deeply rooted in the principle of allowing the electoral process to unfold organically, enabling voters to have an unimpeded voice in shaping the future of our governance.

By refraining from an endorsement, the party would honor this fundamental democratic tenet, thus allowing the electorate to exercise its crucial role in selecting the candidate who best represents their ideals and aspirations.

We firmly believe that the essence of fairness and democratic values lies in ensuring an equitable platform where every candidate is accorded the opportunity to present their vision directly to the electorate without undue influence or bias.

This pivotal moment in our local political landscape warrants the utmost respect for the democratic process.

More: First Republican joins 2024 race for Franklin County prosecutor, faces uphill battle

It is our sincere hope that the Franklin County Democratic Party will stand as a beacon of democratic ideals by allowing the voters to determine the course of this historic election. We are protecting the power of the Black vote that our ancestors died for, and the party can no longer influence or control the Black vote in 2024.

Nana M. Watson is president of the Columbus Branch NAACP.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Franklin County Democratic Party should stay out of in prosecutor's race