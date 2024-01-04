Freezing temperatures are on the way to Delaware. Avoid frozen pipes with these tips

Cold weather isn’t just a nuisance for you. It can wreak havoc on your home, too, if you aren’t careful.

With winter temperatures giving Delaware a taste of below-freezing nighttime lows, and the potential for storms throughout the season, it’s important to prepare your pipes for the cold weather to prevent damage and ensure they remain functional.

Plumbing and meters located in outdoor or underground spaces are especially susceptible to the cold, and repairing broken plumbing can be costly, according to Veolia, a water, energy and waste management service.

Here’s everything you need to know, from Veolia, about protecting the pipes in your home.

Outdoor care

Winterize your home

Outdoor plumbing is easy to forget, especially when cold weather makes you want to avoid yard maintenance at all costs, but it’s just as necessary to protect your outdoor pipes as it is for indoor pipes.

Completely disconnect garden hose connections.

Seal cracks in walls and fix broken windows.

Close all crawl spaces, doors and outside vents to prevent cold air from seeping inside.

Indoor care

Plumbers say dripping water through your faucets is still one of the most effective ways to prevent frozen pipes.

Properly preparing indoor plumbing for winter can be the difference between a costly repair and a season without any maintenance hiccups.

Wrap the meter and water lines subject to freezing in heat tape or insulation, which can be purchased at hardware stores.

Check the shutoff valves on either side of the water meter to ensure that they are working properly and place a tag on the main shutoff valve. Everyone in the household should know where it is and how to use it during an emergency.

Check the water meter periodically. If you notice any damage, get professional help.

If your plumbing has had issues in the past, keeping a trickle of water running from the highest faucet during chilly weather may help prevent pipes from breaking. Note that this will affect your water bill, but it’s better than the price of repairs.

Pipe preparation before going out of town

Frozen pipes can lead to big headaches in the winter.

Going on a trip this winter? Don’t forget to prepare your pipes before you leave.

Keep a minimum amount of heat on in the house if you plan to be away from home for an extended period of time. This will protect pipes in case the temperature drops.

If you plan to turn the heat off, drain all the water from the pipes, water heater and toilets, and turn off the water heater’s power source.

What to do if your pipes freeze

Paul McConnell, who slid into a crawlspace partially flooded with frozen water, holds up a shard of ice as he exits the cellar at a Georgetown home on Thursday, Feb. 19, 2015. The home’s water pipes froze, then burst, during a spell of record cold temperatures.

If you forgot to prepare your pipes for the winter or run into a mishap, there are ways to remedy the issue before it gets worse.

If a water pipe bursts, turn off the water at the main shutoff valve in the house.

For frozen pipes, blockages need to be cleared immediately. Open a nearby faucet slightly so the pipe can drain as it thaws. Depending on the severity, it may be best to call a professional for assistance.

Never use a blowtorch or hot water to thaw out a frozen pipe or water meter.

Do not use electrical appliances in areas of standing water.

