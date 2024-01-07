Funeral set for Ahmir Jolliff, 11-year-old killed in Perry school shooting

The funeral for the 11-year-old student killed in a school shooting in Perry will be held one week after the tragedy.

Ahmir Jolliff, a sixth-grade student at Perry Middle School, was killed when 17-year-old Dylan Butler opened fire in the cafeteria shared by Perry's middle and high schools. Seven others, including the high school's principal, were injured.

Ahmir Jolliff, who was killed in a school shooting on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024, in Perry, Iowa, poses for a selfie with his mother, Erica Jolliff, in this undated photo. He was 11 years old and a sixth grader when he died.

A visitation will take place on Wednesday, Jan. 10 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. in Perry at the Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home - Perry Chapel, 1721 Park St. Ahmir's family will be present from 4-7 p.m.

A funeral will follow at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Perry's St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1312 Third St. Overflow seating is planned across the street at First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ).

A rock is painted to memorialize Perry High School shooting victim Ahmir Jolliff at Perry High School on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024, in Perry.

In an obituary posted on the funeral home's website, Ahmir's family wrote that he leaves behind a "legacy of love, compassion, and advocacy for those in need." The family also asked that those saying their farewells strive to carry on that legacy and share his "unwavering determination to make the world a brighter place."

Ahmir was font of happiness and sociability, who seemingly knew everyone in town and whose ample dimples were constantly lit up by a perpetual grin, his mom Erica Jolliff, told the Associated Press late Friday evening.

“He was so well-loved and he loved everyone,” she said. “He’s such an outgoing person.”

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Iowa school shooting victim Ahmir Jolliff's funeral to be held in Perry