Is this future of downtown Vero Beach? Duany finale draws applause to big, bold master plan

Andres Duany unveiled dramatic transformation plans for Vero Beach’s downtown Friday night.

Unlike the applause and standing ovation he got from about 300 people in 2020 after presenting plans for the three corners the city owns at 17th Street and Indian River Boulevard, Friday’s crowd of about 150-plus was more muted.

It's not that Duany’s plans weren't exciting and didn't offer dramatic improvements over today’s downtown.

There were and did.

But in the Three Corners case, Duany’s plan was in every way incredible. Maybe that's to be expected when you're trying to improve on the sites of sewer and electric plants and land next to a power substation.

In trying to improve a downtown that is as vibrant as it's been in the almost 40 years I’ve been here, Duany was up to the challenge.

Looking ahead without annexation

During a master plan presentation Friday, Feb. 9, 2024, Andres Duany of DPZ CoDesign showed this image of historic Vero Beach downtown arcade-type buildings (top) to what could be the future (bottom).

Andres Duany and Xavier Iglesias, of Miami-based DPZ CoDesign, work on their downtown master plan presentation in the Vero Beach Community Center late Friday afternoon, February 9, 2024. They're working in a room containing a mural of Vero Beach.

It wasn’t about getting Vero Beach back to its heyday of the Ozzie and Harriett years when everyone shopped downtown for everything and the Florida Theatre was the place to be on weekends for double features.

Duany’s vision was more about finding a way to use the city’s heritage to ensure the Indian River County seat will be more than a hodgepodge of buildings as it enters the 2030s and faces competition from the oceanside business district, the Three Corners and rapidly growing Sebastian and Fellsmere.

In other words, how will downtown Vero Beach, connected to its traditional neighborhoods, grow economically to ensure its long-term financial well-being?

To its credit, Vero Beach has not annexed property into the city the way Fellsmere, Sebastian, Stuart, Fort Pierce and many other cities have. Expanding boundaries largely dilutes cities and their services, serving as Ponzi schemes to keep more tax dollars coming in from expanded boundaries and new construction.

Cities cannot just rest on their laurels. Vero Beach has shown its warts the past few years — think the continued loss of mixed-use buildings accessible to the public (I call it “condo creep”) along its waterfronts and the proliferation of storage units.

So while I'm a big fan and enjoy the downtown ― as many others do, evinced in meetings the past year or so about the Twin Pairs and the downtown master plan ― it has to evolve.

The reality is downtown's future is limited without private investment in housing. Housing developers have stayed away from downtown Vero Beach because they can get a much better bang for their buck elsewhere — vacant land on State Road 60 for massive apartment complexes or elsewhere in the county for cookie-cutter homes sprouting faster than pimples on a teenager’s face.

The solution, like it or not as Duany explained, is allowing enough homes on property to make it economically viable. The city can do that by not imposing parking requirements on a limited number of early adopter developers.

After all, city consultants found 1,353 public parking spaces downtown. That includes 390 in the county courthouse parking garage, which is about 9% full at 6 p.m. and 43% full at 11 a.m., its peak, weekdays. In other words, there could be, just in the garage, more than 300 places for new downtown apartment dwellers to park overnight and on weekends.

How easy is it to add homes downtown?

In his proposed downtown Vero Beach master plan presentation Friday Feb. 9, 2024, city consultant Andres Duany showed this image of a possible future downtown. State Road 60 westbound starts from the lower left of the image and runs toward the upper right, its intersection with 14th Avenue -- the city's main downtown street -- just above the center of the image. The four corners of the intersection include a park to the southeast, then clockwise, larger buildings on the site of Scott's Sporting Goods and Coffee House 1420 and, to the northeast, Vintage Vero.

Looking back to get ahead: Will downtown Vero Beach future hearken back to historic past, anchored by Hotel Del Mar?

Planning ahead for growth: Enjoy snowbird traffic on Sebastian, Vero Beach roads? Could be standard in 5 to 10 years

Even more to come: Bold ideas for Vero Beach downtown unveiled on eve of final master planning meeting

A historical perspective: Vero Beach, Stuart, Three Corners: New Urbanist Andres Duany faces different challenges

Building residences isn't that simple. Adding single-family homes, even two on a lot, makes no sense in many areas downtown. Developers can build 17 homes per acre there under current zoning, but that’s not been enough to get anyone to bite.

City planners already have proposed doubling that, while Duany pitched increasing it more than fivefold. He showed concepts for four-story buildings: commercial uses on the first floor, with apartments on the next two or three.

That would yield seven units on a 20- by 120-foot lot and up to 60 units on a lot of a little more than a half-acre. The vast majority of those units would be more affordable, studios to two bedrooms, at 400 to 900 square feet. Developers potentially could build fewer units.

But young people and empty nesters who have few housing alternatives don’t need lots of room. A growing number would prefer to live downtown and not rely on two cars, or in some cases, even one.

Duany showed possibilities for the southwest corner of 14th Avenue and 21st Street, across from the Pocahontas Apartments. Proposed changes would allow a hotel of 128 rooms or 92 apartments or condominiums.

Interestingly, developers were interested in building there recently, but were hamstrung by city code. Think it’s too many units? Remember, that block was home to the posh, 75-unit Hotel Del Mar for nearly 40 years, until downtown flight began in the mid-1960s.

Increasing density, or allowable units per acre, would have to be approved by city voters. The city council hopes to pitch such a question during the November election.

A downtown of the future with more than a few mixed-use, four-story buildings seems a little scary given what it looks like now. Then again, Duany showed a picture of 14th Avenue from the 1920s or 1930s. The block where the Florida Theatre is was predominantly three or four stories.

Sea change or slow evolution?

In starting off his proposed downtown Vero Beach master plan presentation Friday Feb. 9, 2024, city consultant Andres Duany showed this image of the east side of 14th Avenue downtown, likely in the 1930s. He cited, especially, the building heights, style and awnings. Much of the city's future should connect it with the past, he said.

I don’t think there will be a sea of four-story buildings in my lifetime.

Once the city stops parking deals, developers would have a much tougher time building. To me, the idea would be to give non-financial incentives as long as it makes sense. The city could benefit too, for example getting building owners next door to maintain a proposed city park at 14th Avenue and westbound State Road 60.

And think about it. Isn’t there some limit on capital to be invested in this county? And if you, like many downtown property owners, are getting record rent and high demand now, what would motivate you to tear down your building and rebuild?

I don't see a sea change, but a slow evolution.

The good news is Duany offered a series of relatively inexpensive low-hanging fruit-type projects that could be done incrementally over time. Doing so would, as local architect Chris Baker told me, keep excitement high about the city’s future. It began with the Three Corners initiative.

As Duany told me last month, “It takes two blocks to have a great downtown,” citing Winter Park and Charleston, South Carolina, where improvements spread a block every year.

Upcoming column will take closer look

LAURENCE REISMAN

While I wrote about some of his boldest proposals, such as an improved Pocahontas Park and City Hall, the other day, my next column will take a closer look at some updated and new highlights.

As for the master plan presentation, it was bold, exciting, different and entertaining. It’s a work in progress, as Duany will present an official document, including feedback on Friday, to the city in a month to six weeks.

So stay tuned!

This column reflects the opinion of Laurence Reisman. Contact him via email at larry.reisman@tcpalm.com, phone at 772-978-2223, Facebook.com/larryreisman or Twitter @LaurenceReisman.

If you are a subscriber, thank you. If not, become a subscriber to get the latest local news on the latest local news on the Treasure Coast.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Can downtown Vero Beach compete with beach, Three Corners, Sebastian?