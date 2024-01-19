Vero Beach, Stuart, Three Corners: New Urbanist Andres Duany faces different challenges

As I walked into the Edgewood Eatery in downtown Vero Beach the other night, I expected to get a lecture from the father of New Urbanism about why downtown's Twin Pairs had to be narrowed.

Boy, was I wrong.

Like many of us, Andres Duany, having been in town for more than 24 hours doing prep work for a week of public meetings starting Feb. 5 in the Community Center, thinks the road could be improved with some TLC at two key intersections.

Not by narrowing them to two lanes each way, complemented by on-street parking, as argued passionately by some folks in 2023.

Duany, 74, an architect and urban designer, would rather focus on the future, not hash out old issues, with a downtown master plan he will present to the city council later this year.

Three Corners standing ovation plan

Andres Duany presented his initial observations on downtown Vero Beach's future masterplan and weighed in on the input given from the planning and zoning board, city council and public input, Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024, at Vero Beach City Council.

Having read up on “New Urbanist” principles created by Duany and others when they started the Congress on New Urbanism in 1993, I mistakenly figured he’d focus his master plan for downtown on the Twin Pairs.

After designing Windsor on Orchid Island in the early 1990s, Duany learned more about Vero Beach in 2020 listening to seemingly everyone but the cows when designing plans for the three corners the city owns at 17th Street and Indian River Boulevard.

He received a standing ovation from 300 people that Jan. 31 after unveiling a plan to restore the old power plant into a conference center next to a hotel. To the west, there was an expansive waterfront, run by the Youth Sailing Foundation, and park open to the public, with restaurants, shops and more.

Deal-killer of a society

From the Youth Sailing Foundation building, lower left, to a wedding chapel, upper right, the east side of the old Vero Beach power plant site would be teeming with activity along a boardwalk. This slide was shown by Andres Duany of DPZ at his final presentation to a Vero Beach steering committee Jan. 31, 2020, at the First Presbyterian Church.

Duany suggested acting quickly, as the plan would never be as popular as the night it was unveiled.

“We are a deal-killer of a society,” Duany told the audience, noting his company, DPZ, had only 30% percent of its designs built — among the most of urban planners.

In the ensuing months and years, Duany’s plan was nitpicked, but eventually approved by voters in 2022. Two to six developers are expected to make proposals to the city by Feb. 1. They could become public 30 days after that.

In the Three Corners exercise, Duany learned the city was serious about not spending any money on executing the plan. Private enterprise would have to foot the bill.

Kick-starting improvement one block at a time

As part of a concept for the future of Vero Beach's water and sewer plant property, DPZ's Andres Duany on Jan. 31, 2020, proposed preserving clean water holding tanks for a possible cultural arts center, while adding rentable glorified camping ("glamping") amenities amid a kayak area to the west side of the property.

So he comes into the downtown project as an open-minded realist.

While he hopes to get marching orders from city council members, my impression is he’s not likely to get a consensus. They all want a strong(er) downtown, perhaps with more residences or a hotel, but some might want different things. Duany said he thinks success will come with tweaks, likely not referendums to increase density as some members of council have suggested.

Regardless, council members are relying on the public, including downtown property and business owners, to provide Duany with guidance.

The other evening, after a full night and day on the town, he was focused and optimistic.

“I was very impressed …. surprised (with downtown),” said Duany, noting it could be much better. “But I thought it would be hopeless. … at night it comes to life.”

He singled out buildings and businesses he really liked: the old courthouse, Curfew and 21st Amendment Distillery. They’re all on 13th or 14th avenues, which, he said, could be the two blocks that kick-start downtown progress.

His gut tells him to focus on 14th Avenue, which Wednesday was teeming with residents during its second farmers market. It was outstanding.

Laissez-fair policies can work

Cindy Carlsward, Vero Beach, left, buys peanut butter from Michelle Hidalgo, Cocoa, at the Main Street Vero Beach farmers market Wednesday July 17, 2024.

“It takes two blocks to have a great downtown,” Duany said, citing Winter Park. In Charleston, South Carolina, improvements spread a block every year.

That said, downtown will never replicate the oceanside business district. It’s got to be different ― cooler and hipper, a place where young people want to and can afford to live, he said. Jobs for them will follow.

He also thinks the nearby Miracle Mile shopping area ― once accused of crippling downtown — should be viewed as an asset, particularly for young people who might want to live nearby and bicycle there.

And, depending what he hears from local residents, he’ll have a toolkit ready to ensure the community's vision ― if there is a common one — can be met little by little if property owners are onboard.

All without government largesse, but with potentially less regulation consistent, as he put it, with our community’s more "libertarian" values.

“If the government gets out of the way … this could be a great downtown,” he said, citing perceived challenges with Indian River County building officials.

I asked Duany about the Twin Pairs. Did he feel — like some other lane-reduction advocates —endangered crossing the road?

“No,” he said. “I was bored (waiting for the light to change).”

Boredom issues can be solved altering traffic signal timing, he said. Vehicles can be slowed down — as the city council hopes — by slightly raising the road at 14th Avenue intersections.

Expect Duany to come up with solutions for what locals have begun to call the “unsheltered.”

Duany began downtown master plans with Stuart

Andres Duany came to Stuart, Florida, in 1988 to do a master plan for its troubled downtown.

While Duany got his start designing new towns such as Seaside, he was summoned by the head of the Treasure Coast Regional Planning Council in 1988 to do a master plan for Stuart.

Duany had to be persuaded, he said, adding he initially had no interest in working on an existing downtown.

Like the Three Corners — almost anything is better than power and sewer plants — Stuart’s downtown, though on the St. Lucie River, was in awful shape. As the Stuart News reported, “drunks” were sleeping in empty buildings; streets were littered with broken whiskey bottles and the wallets of folks who had been robbed.

It's not that way now.

Duany persuaded city fathers not to demolish an old courthouse, drawbridge, water tower and Confusion Corner ― all key parts of Stuart’s identity.

A riverwalk would be built, part of a plan to beautify downtown. Ordinances would be changed to prevent “mass development from swallowing the city’s ‘sense of community.’ ”

The Stuart News was impressed.

LAURENCE REISMAN

“Overnight, Andres Duany seems to have turned frustration into fresh enthusiasm,” an editorial said July 14, 1988. “That spirit of renewal deserves encouragement.”

The biggest frustrations I have heard about downtown Vero Beach are:

Police have removed benches to stop people from sleeping on them.

There’s been talk of removing the downtown fountain because of loiterers.

Streets are dirty, planters empty, things look old.

Maybe I’m naïve, but I no longer expect radical ideas to come from the February meetings and Duany’s eventual master plan.

Stop into the Community Center that week. Let Duany and his team know what you would like to see.

This column reflects the opinion of Laurence Reisman. Contact him via email at larry.reisman@tcpalm.com, phone at 772-978-2223, Facebook.com/larryreisman or Twitter @LaurenceReisman.

