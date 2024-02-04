Garfield Police find stabbing victim on Monroe Street, investigation underway

Garfield Police found a man stabbed near JoJo's Bar and Grill early Sunday morning, authorities said.

Police were responding to 131 Monroe St. at about 12:44 a.m. when they found a 31-year-old male "with apparent stab wounds to his torso," stated the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office in an email.

The victim was transported to Hackensack University Medical Center.

A joint investigation conducted by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office and the Garfield Police Department is underway.

No further information is available at this time, said Elizabeth Rebein, public information officer for the Prosecutor’s Office.

