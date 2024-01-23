Garret Graves blasts congressional map as 'boneheaded' move by Louisiana governor, Legislature

U.S. Rep. Garret Graves blasted the decision of Republican Gov. Jeff Landry and the Legislature to create a second majority Black congressional district by dismantling his 6th District as a "boneheaded move," predicting the new map won't hold and those who supported it will have "egg on their faces."

He also criticized their decision to reshape future federal elections by moving to a closed party primary system, which he called "un-American."

Landry's spokesperson declined to comment on Graves' assessment.

Graves, a Republican from Baton Rouge, said the new map supported by Landry and state lawmakers could cost Republicans their slim majority in the U.S. House if it stands and he loses his seat.

"In doing so (Republican U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson of Louisiana) has a two-seat majority and they effectively just took one of those seats away voluntarily," Graves said in an interview with USA Today Network. "What happens if that causes Republicans to lose the House?"

Still, Graves said he won't stand down without a fight.

"I'm running for reelection, period," he said.

Graves noted he will have a base constituency remaining in any one of four districts if the map stands, but declined to say in which district he would run. For example, the new 5th Congressional District boundaries represented by Republican Julia Letlow of Start now includes 42% of Graves' current 6th District.

Candidates don't have to live in a district to represent it.

"I can't sit here and talk about hypotheticals," he said.

The new 6th Congressional District runs from Baton Rouge to Shreveport and includes the city of Alexandria at its central point.

Graves said Landry and the Legislature should have waited for a federal trial and exhausted all appeals before voluntarily surrendering a seat to what would likely be a Democrat.

Plaintiffs in the lawsuit that triggered federal Judge Shelly Dick's order to draw new boundaries have celebrated the new map, which most believe will lead Dick to approve the configuration.

But Graves' expects new court challenges to be filed.

"I expect with what's at stake you'll have one side or the other appeal and it goes to the 5th Circuit and ultimately the Supreme Court," he said. "I don't see any scenario where this map holds.

"They solely took race into consideration, which you can't do."

Rep. Garret Graves (R-LA) arrives for the weekly House Republican conference meeting in the basement of the U.S. Capitol on November 07, 2023 in Washington, DC.

Graves also said the map doesn't meet the threshold of compactness or keeping together communities of shared interests.

Many believe Landry targeted Graves' district because the congressman supported Republican Stephen Waguespack in last fall's governor's election that Landry won on the first ballot.

Graves wouldn't name Landry specifically, but it was the governor who crafted the call to draw a new congressional map, supported the configuration that carved up Graves' district and changing Louisiana's election system to closed party primaries for some offices.

"I'm not pointing fingers at anyone in particular, but anyone who was compliant has lost their way," Graves said. "It was a boneheaded move to do what was done last week - a real head-scratcher. Nobody campaigned on these issues.

"I can't speak to the motivation, but maps shouldn't be about trying to protect any incumbent," he said. "If that were true why would you do this to the person on track to chair the Transportation Committee, arguably the most important committee for Louisiana?"

Landry is the ranking Republican on the House Transportation Committee.

"This isn't over," Landry said.

Greg Hilburn covers state politics for the USA TODAY Network of Louisiana. Follow him on Twitter @GregHilburn1.

This article originally appeared on Monroe News-Star: Congressman Garret Graves blasts new Louisiana map as 'boneheaded' move