Gaza war could last into 2025, Israel says; US seizes Iranian missile parts: Live updates

John Bacon, USA TODAY
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, citing recent assessments of the Hamas war, said the conflict could continue into 2025 and once again vowed to keep fighting until Hamas has been destroyed, Israel media outlets reported Wednesday.

Netanyahu revealed the assessments at a meeting with leaders of settlements and kibbutzes near the Gaza border, N12 News reported. The revelations come as the U.S. and other nations press Israel to wrap up its military operations in Gaza, which the Gaza Health Ministry said Wednesday has now killed more than 24,000 Palestinians.

Netanyahu vowed to rebuild the damaged Israeli communities and repeated his pledge that the Israeli military will not relent until it has crushed Hamas, the militant group that led the raid on Israel border communities Oct. 7. More than 1,200 people were killed in the raid and more than 240 were taken back to Gaza as hostages, where more than half of them remain.

Developments:

∎ Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said Hezbollah leaders told him they would stop all military actions if Israel stopped its war on Gaza.

∎The International Ice Hockey Federation reversed its decision to bar Israel from competing in its championship events. The ban had drawn claims of antisemitism from Israel. The federation issued a statement Wednesday saying it changed course after receiving security assurances from Bulgarian officials ahead of an event that begins Monday in Sofia.

This undated photograph released by the U.S. military's Central Command shows what it is described as Iranian-made missile components bound for Yemen's Houthi seized off a vessel in the Arabian Sea.
Iranian-made missile parts seized from ship bound for Houthi rebels

U.S. Navy SEALs seized Iranian-made missile parts and other weaponry from a ship bound for Yemen's Houthi rebels in a raid last week, the U.S. military said. The announcement came Tuesday as the U.S. launched its third strike against Houthi militants in Yemen, destroying four anti-ship ballistic missiles prepared to launch at ships in the Red Sea, according to U.S. Central Command.

Houthi rebels have attacked dozens of commercial ships, citing support for Palestinians in Gaza. The U.S., along with Great Britain, had attacked dozens of missile and radar sites used by Iranian-backed Houthi militants in Yemen since Thursday.

Two Navy SEAL commandos previously reported as lost at sea were "directly involved" in last week's raid. “We are conducting an exhaustive search for our missing teammates,” General Michael Erik Kurilla, USCENTCOM Commander said.

Medicines for hostages headed to Gaza

A plane transporting medicine for hostages arrived in Egypt on Wednesday on its way to Gaza, authorities in Cairo said. The shipment comes after Qatar and France mediated a deal between Israel and Hamas, the first agreement between the combatants since November's weeklong cease-fire that resulted in the release of more than 100 militant-held hostages and several hundred Palestinian detainees from Israeli jails.

"Prime Minister Netanyahu conveys his appreciation to all those who have assisted in the endeavor," his office said in a statement, adding that "Israel insists that all the medicines reach their destination."

Contributing: Tom Vanden Brook, USA TODAY; The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Israel Hamas war live updates: Netanyanu says war could last into 2025

