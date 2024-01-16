U.S. conducts third attack on Houthi missile sites in Yemen Tuesday

WASHINGTON — The U.S. military launched its third strike Tuesday against Houthi militants in Yemen, destroying four anti-ship ballistic missiles prepared to launch at ships in the Red Sea, according to U.S. Central Command.

The U.S., along with Great Britain, had attacked dozens of missile and radar sites used by Iranian-backed Houthi militants in Yemen since Thursday.

Tuesday’s strikes followed the second successful Houthi attack on commercial shipping in two days. On Tuesday, a Houthi anti-ship missile struck the M/V Zografia, a Maltese flagged bulk carrier. No injuries reported, and the ship continued it route through the Red Sea, according to Central Command.

The Houthis have conducted about 30 attacks aimed at commercial and military ships in the Red Sea since November. They maintain the attacks are in response to Israel’s invasion of Gaza.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: U.S attacks Houthi missiles Yemen