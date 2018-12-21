The generals wonder: What took Mattis so long — and what happens now?

Pentagon-watchers have long wondered how long Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis could effectively fend off President’s Trump’s assault on America’s global leadership and network of alliances. A retired four-star Marine general, combat veteran and military historian, Mattis managed slow-walking retreats in the face of Trump’s transgender ban in the military, unnecessary “Space Force,” and the morale-sapping deployment of thousands of armed U.S. troops to the southern border to repel a ragtag caravan of migrants. Each time Trump publicly insulted and disrespected allies, Mattis dutifully countered with charm offensives to soothe their nerves.

Yet this week, when Trump decided to ignore the advice of top advisers and order the surprise withdrawal of all U.S. troops from Syria and roughly half of the 14,000 troops deployed to Afghanistan, Mattis found himself on ground from which there was no principled retreat. These orders went far beyond provocative tweets, political posturing at the southern border or self-aggrandizing requests for a military parade. Rather, Trump was reversing strategic policy in combat theaters with life-or-death consequences for close partners. And the commander-in-chief was doing so unilaterally, against Mattis’s advice and with little consultation or preparation with the U.S. military chain of command, causing potential havoc in the field. That helps explain why Trump’s tweet was met with a letter of resignation from Mattis.

“I’m not really surprised by Mattis’s resignation because I have actually been wondering what was taking him so long, but I do believe that the way President Trump made the decision and the implications for maintaining trust in our critical alliances around the world were even more important than the Syria withdrawal itself,” said retired Gen. Mark Hertling, former commander of U.S. Army Europe and a veteran of combat in Iraq. It has been reported that Chairman of the Joint Chiefs Joseph Dunford and Gen. Joseph Votel, commander of the U.S. Central Command, were out of the loop in the decision making and thus had no time to prepare for an orderly withdrawal.

“That means Gen. Votel’s staff probably got the word at the same time as everyone else in the country, and right now they and the troops in the field are facing a very short withdrawal timeline and wondering WTF?,” said Hertling. “Imagine you are a young Special Forces captain or sergeant in Syria advising our Kurdish partners, and suddenly the Kurds who’ve been fighting alongside you against the Islamic State hear the news that U.S. forces will abandon them within a month. That’s a very uncomfortable position to be in.”

Hertling speaks from experience about being blindsided in the field by a poorly vetted change in U.S. policy. In the early days after the Iraq invasion, he was an assistant division commander speaking in an auditorium in Baghdad to roughly 600 senior officers from the defeated Iraqi army, hoping to incorporate them into efforts to stabilize the country. In the midst of the talk, news broke that Coalition Provisional Authority head L. Paul Bremer had just disbanded the Iraqi army and launched a “de-Baathification” campaign targeting the Baath Party officer corps without preparing the U.S. chain of command.

“I’m standing there, and suddenly a rumbling starts in the crowd as the news spreads through the audience that I haven’t even heard yet,” Hertling recalled, noting that those orders were the origin of years of bloody civil war. “My reaction was, ‘You have got to be kidding me! Now what am I supposed to tell these officers who suddenly have no jobs or livelihood?’”

Mattis at Base Camp Donna in Donna, Texas, in November. (Photo: Master Sgt. Jacob Caldwel/U.S. Army via Reuters) More

Similar “WTF” reactions may be echoing today among troops and advisers in Syria and Afghanistan and in allied capitals around the world. “I’m also getting a lot of messages from my former European colleagues who are very concerned,” said Hertling, “because Mattis was the person always sweeping up behind Trump’s disruptive visits to NATO, trying to keep the alliance strong.”