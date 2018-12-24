PHOTOS: It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in the Big Apple

Every year at Christmastime, New York City transforms into a veritable winter wonderland with charming and elegant decorations that outshine holiday tinsel. Enormous red ornaments outside Radio City Music Hall, tall nutcrackers outside offices on Park Avenue and tastefully adorned Christmas trees throughout Manhattan lend world-famous sights the extra touch of magic that keeps visitors returning to the Big Apple each December. ( Michael Walsh /Yahoo News) Photography by Gordon Donovan /Yahoo News
Colored lights illuminate the bridge above East 42nd Street at Pershing Square Plaza, across from Grand Central Terminal. (Photo: Gordon Donovan/Yahoo News)
Colored lights illuminate buildings surrounding the World Trade Center in lower Manhattan. (Photo: Gordon Donovan/Yahoo News)
The Christmas tree in the MetLife Building in midtown Manhattan. (Photo: Gordon Donovan/Yahoo News)
Colored lights reflect off the ceiling of the Oculus, part of the
World Trade Center Transportation Hub in lower Manhattan. (Photo: Gordon Donovan/Yahoo News) More
Pedestrians make their way along Broadway, with St. Paul’s Chapel of Trinity Church offering evening concerts for the holiday season. (Photo: Gordon Donovan/Yahoo News)
Colored lights illuminate buildings framing the World Trade Center Transportation Hub. (Photo: Gordon Donovan/Yahoo News)
Christmas wreaths adorn the walls of Grand Central Terminal. (Photo: Gordon Donovan/Yahoo News)
Angels with trumpets line the garden leading to the Christmas tree in Rockefeller Center. (Photo: Gordon Donovan/Yahoo News)
Giant Christmas lights line the sidewalk near Radio City Music Hall. (Photo: Gordon Donovan/Yahoo News)
A holiday window display at the Bergdorf Goodman store on Fifth Avenue and 57th Street in midtown Manhattan. (Photo: Gordon Donovan/Yahoo News)
Christmas lights reflect off a rain-slicked Park Avenue outside St. Bartholomew’s Church in midtown Manhattan. The church is a popular destination for visitors during the holiday season. (Photo: Gordon Donovan/Yahoo News)
A wooden soldier stands guard outside an office building on Park Avenue in midtown Manhattan. (Photo: Gordon Donovan/Yahoo News)
Pedestrians walk past a Christmas tree on Broad Street and the seasonal lights illuminating the New York Stock Exchange. (Photo: Gordon Donovan/Yahoo News)
Arguably the loveliest Christmas tree in New York City stands in the Lotte New York Palace’s courtyard in midtown Manhattan. (Photo: Gordon Donovan/Yahoo News)
Delicate lights decorate the trees in Zuccotti Park in lower Manhattan. (Photo: Gordon Donovan/Yahoo News)
A holiday window display at the Bergdorf Goodman store on Fifth Avenue and 57th Street. (Photo: Gordon Donovan/Yahoo News)
The Christmas tree in Madison Square Park, with the MetLife Building in the background. (Photo: Gordon Donovan/Yahoo News)
A large teddy bear and Christmas lights cover the exterior of a tavern in New York City. (Photo: Gordon Donovan/Yahoo News)
A wreath hangs on the outer wall leading to the courtyard of the Lotte New York Palace in midtown Manhattan. (Photo: Gordon Donovan/Yahoo News)
A Christmas tree in the Winter Village in Bryant Park, in the heart of New York City. (Photo: Gordon Donovan/Yahoo News)
The ice skating rink at the Winter Village in Bryant Park waits for skaters. (Photo: Gordon Donovan/Yahoo News)
Reindeer made of lights stand tall outside an office building on Sixth Avenue. (Photo: Gordon Donovan/Yahoo News)
The Christmas light display on Saks Fifth Avenue is a favorite tourist sight. (Photo: Gordon Donovan/Yahoo News)
A Christmas stands near the Washington Square arch in Greenwich Village. (Photo: Gordon Donovan/Yahoo News)
Giant Christmas ornaments rest in the fountain across the street from Radio City Music Hall. (Photo: Gordon Donovan/Yahoo News)
The holiday window displays at Saks Fifth Avenue make for festive photos. (Photo: Gordon Donovan/Yahoo News)
Crowds fill the sidewalks near Rockefeller Center’s Christmas tree. (Photo: Gordon Donovan/Yahoo News)
A holiday window display at the Bergdorf Goodman store on Fifth Avenue and 57th Street in midtown Manhattan. (Photo: Gordon Donovan/Yahoo News)
Christmas lights cover the trees on the Park Avenue mall in front of the Helmsley Building. (Photo: Gordon Donovan/Yahoo News)
More