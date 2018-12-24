PHOTOS: It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in the Big Apple

A Christmas tree made of lights shines on the marquee of Radio City Music Hall as traffic streaks moves up Sixth Ave. (Photo: Gordon Donovan/Yahoo News)

Every year at Christmastime, New York City transforms into a veritable winter wonderland with charming and elegant decorations that outshine holiday tinsel. Enormous red ornaments outside Radio City Music Hall, tall nutcrackers outside offices on Park Avenue and tastefully adorned Christmas trees throughout Manhattan lend world-famous sights the extra touch of magic that keeps visitors returning to the Big Apple each December. (Michael Walsh/Yahoo News)

Colored lights illuminate the bridge above East 42nd Street at Pershing Square Plaza, across from Grand Central Terminal. (Photo: Gordon Donovan/Yahoo News)

Colored lights illuminate buildings surrounding the World Trade Center in lower Manhattan. (Photo: Gordon Donovan/Yahoo News)

The Christmas tree in the MetLife Building in midtown Manhattan. (Photo: Gordon Donovan/Yahoo News)

Colored lights reflect off the ceiling of the Oculus, part of the World Trade Center Transportation Hub in lower Manhattan. (Photo: Gordon Donovan/Yahoo News)

Pedestrians make their way along Broadway, with St. Paul's Chapel of Trinity Church offering evening concerts for the holiday season. (Photo: Gordon Donovan/Yahoo News)

Colored lights illuminate buildings framing the World Trade Center Transportation Hub. (Photo: Gordon Donovan/Yahoo News)

Christmas wreaths adorn the walls of Grand Central Terminal. (Photo: Gordon Donovan/Yahoo News)