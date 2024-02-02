Georgia's official weather prognosticator, the groundhog General Beauregard Lee, emerges from his home Thursday morning, Feb 2, 2006, at the Yellow River Game Ranch in Snellville Ga.

General Beauregard Lee is set to make his official Groundhog Day prediction: will it be six more weeks of winter or the return of spring?

The Georgia groundhog with the distinctly southern name is scheduled to emerge from his tiny southern mansion on Friday morning to make his annual prediction, part of the wider Groundhog Day traditions celebrated around the U.S. and Canada.

General Beauregard Lee is Georgia's official weather prognosticator, but he's not the only groundhog forecaster around. There's also Staten Island Chuck in New York, Buckeye Chuck in Ohio and most famously, Punxsutawney Phil in Pennsylvania.

Here's what to know about General Beauregard Lee's Groundhog Day prediction.

How to watch General Beauregard Lee's 2024 Groundhog Day forecast

A livestream of the event was scheduled to begin at 7:30 a.m. ET on the Dauset Trails Nature Center Facebook page.

Who is General Beauregard Lee?

General Beauregard Lee is not the first groundhog forecaster in Georgia. He has been around since 1991, after replacing General Robert E. Lee, a groundhog named for the Confederate general who began making predictions in 1981.

General Beauregard Lee lived at the Yellow River Game Ranch in Gwinnett, County, Georgia until it closed in 2017. He was then relocated to Dauset Trails Nature Center in Jackson, Georgia, where he resides today. According to his page on the Dauset Trails Nature Center's website, General Beauregard Lee, nicknamed "Beau," enjoys Waffle House hash browns on Groundhog Day.

What did General Beauregard Lee predict in 2023?

In 2023, General Beauregard Lee predicted an early spring for the fourth year in a row. He last predicted a long winter in 2019.

Why do we celebrate Groundhog Day?

Groundhog Day is celebrated every Feb. 2, the same day as Candlemas, where some of the holiday's traditions originate.

Candlemas was traditionally aligned with the anticipation of planting crops, according to the Old Farmer's Almanac, and seeing sunshine on the day was said to indicate winter's return.

In Europe, people traditionally looked to bears or badgers to look for the sign of returning winter or coming spring, but when German immigrants arrived in Pennsylvania, they instead used groundhogs to make the forecast instead.

