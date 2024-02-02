Will Staten Island Chuck see his shadow? New York's groundhog set for 2024 winter forecast

Staten Island Chuck, a groundhog who, according to tradition, looks for his shadow to predict whether or not the region will experience six more weeks of winter or the coming of spring, looks on at the Staten Island Zoo on February 2, 2015 in the Staten Island borough of New York City.

If you're the groundhog-forecast believing type, Staten Island Chuck has a prediction for you.

The New York rodent is set to officially provide his winter forecast: six more weeks of winter or an early spring.

The Staten Island Zoo groundhog, who is referred to formally as Charles G. Hogg, is ready to emerge from his burrow on Friday to make his prediction. And as the official groundhog meteorologist of New York City, his forecast is taken seriously.

Despite his high status in the Big Apple, Staten Island Chuck is not the only groundhog making predictions on Groundhog Day, which occurs annually on Feb. 2. There's also the more famous Punxsutawney Phil in Pennsylvania, General Beauregard Lee in Georgia and Buckeye Chuck in Ohio.

Here's what to know about Staten Island Chuck, and his Groundhog Day prediction.

How to watch Staten Island Chuck's 2024 Groundhog Day forecast

The Staten Island Zoo’s Facebook page is scheduled to livestream Chuck's prediction, which is set for 7:30 a.m. ET.

Who is Staten Island Chuck?

Staten Island Chuck, also known as Charles G. Hogg, is a groundhog living at the Staten Island Zoo in New York City. The Staten Island Groundhog Day prediction dates back to 1981, and according to the Staten Island Zoo, the resident groundhog has an 85% accuracy rate, much higher than his more famous counterpart, Punxsutawney Phil.

Chuck, however, has had his fair share of run-ins with New York's top brass.

In 2009, Staten Island Chuck bit the then-mayor of New York City, Michael Bloomberg.

In 2014, Staten Island Chuck was replaced by his granddaughter, Charlotte, who was dropped by then-mayor Bill de Blasio during the Groundhog Day ceremony. Charlotte died a few days later, although the zoo has said it was "unlikely" the groundhog's death was caused by the fall.

What did Staten Island Chuck predict in 2023?

Last year, Staten Island Chuck predicted an early spring, a forecast he has made every year since 2015. The groundhog's prediction has differed from Punxsutawney Phil's forecast since 2021.

Why do we celebrate Groundhog Day?

Groundhog Day is celebrated every February 2, the same day as Candlemas, where some of the holiday's traditions originate.

Candlemas was traditionally aligned with the anticipation of planting crops, according to the Old Farmer's Almanac, and seeing sunshine on the day was said to indicate winter's return.

In Europe, people traditionally looked to bears or badgers to look for the sign of returning winter or coming spring, but when German immigrants arrived in Pennsylvania, they instead used groundhogs to make the forecast instead.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Staten Island Chuck 2024 prediction: Will NYC groundhog see shadow?