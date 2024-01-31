Georgia man indicted on multiple charges in Sandestin shooting incident

SANDESTIN — A 21-year-old man accused of a shooting spree in Walton County in September was indicted last week on several charges, including first-degree murder.

Gunner Cole of Warner Robins, Georgia, was indicted Friday by a grand jury on one count of first-degree premeditated murder, five counts of attempted first-degree premeditated murder and six counts of shooting into an occupied vehicle.

The incident occurred Sept. 21 when the Walton County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of an active shooter at Sandestin about 11 p.m. When deputies arrived near the roundabout at Heron Walk and Baytowne Avenue East, Cole began to open fire, the Sheriff's Office said.

A deputy then returned fire and hit Cole. He was taken to Fort Walton Beach Medical Center for treatment and then released to the custody of Walton County law enforcement officers. He was booked into the Walton County Jail with a bond set at $610,000.

One person was found dead in a burning car in the parking lot of Ascension Sacred Heart Hospital, and the Sheriff's Office has said they think it's related to Cole. At least one other person was shot near Baytowne Wharf.

Destin Harbor incident: Walton County man accused of 2020 hate crime found not guilty

The Sheriff's Office is still conducting its investigation into the incident.

“This random act of violence took a man away from his family,” Sheriff Michael Adkinson said in a press release. “We made a commitment that our investigation would lead to further charges and this indictment is our way of making good on that promise.

"Nothing will bring their son back. We just hope justice will take its course,” Adkinson added.

This article originally appeared on Northwest Florida Daily News: Georgia man indicted on multiple charges in Sandestin shooting