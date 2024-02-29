Gerard Catala, head of Providence NAACP, found guilty of campaign finance violations

Providence NAACP President Gerard Catala has been found guilty of two counts of campaign finance violations, the latest in a series of struggles for the local figure.

On Wednesday, District Court Judge Anthony Capraro handed down the verdict finding Catala guilty of failing to file campaign finance reports. Catala was sentenced to 20 hours of community service. If he keeps out of trouble for one year, the case may be expunged.

In a statement, Attorney General Peter Neronha rebuked Catala for his actions.

"In this instance, this office stepped in at the request of the Board of Elections to prosecute a candidate for public office who blithely and repeatedly ignored campaign finance laws," Neronha said. "Failure to file such reports, after repeated directives from the Board of Elections to file them, can lead only to one place: criminal prosecution."

The Providence Journal has contacted Catala's attorney for comment. He has appealed the conviction to Superior Court.

Case stems from 2022 campaign finance audit

The case stems from an audit the Board of Elections' Campaign Finance Division released in 2022 covering Jan. 2018 through June 2021, a time period during which Catala ran for Providence City Council.

The audit summary accused Catala of a number of violations, including failing to file campaign finance reports, bank account statements and accurate records of his political contributions and expenditures.

"In 2022, the Board of Elections referred this matter to the Office of the Attorney General and the Rhode Island State Police for investigation," Neronha's office said, recapping the case. "The referral from the Board of Election followed repeated failures by Mr. Catala to timely file required campaign finance reports, despite having received numerous communications from the Board of Elections regarding filing requirements."

Ultimately, the state proved Catala did not file two campaign finance reports due in the summer of 2022. But a statue of limitations blocked the state from prosecuting earlier alleged violations.

Catala has been mostly mum on the violations. In late 2022, he told The Journal the findings were "just allegations" and "not a concern of mine." He did not immediately reply to a comment request on Thursday.

Conviction comes after dismissal of assault charge against Catala

This isn't Catala's first run-in with the law. In August 2023, he was charged with simple assault after allegedly beating a Providence man. That prompted outcry from the Black Lives Matter Rhode Island Political Action Committee, which called the situation "deeply disappointing."

A city solicitor dropped the charge the following month. According to Mayor Brett Smiley's spokesman Josh Estrella, the solicitor wasn't able to reach the alleged victim.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Head of Providence NAACP found guilty of violating campaign finance law