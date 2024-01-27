Glynn Simmons is suing the police and cities involved in his wrongful conviction.

The man who served the longest wrongful conviction in U.S. history is now suing the Oklahoma police whose investigation of a murder nearly 50 years ago led to him spending most of his life in prison.

Attorneys for Glynn Simmons filed a lawsuit in federal court Friday against retired Oklahoma City detective Claude Shobert, the estate of late Edmond detective Sgt. Anthony Garrett and the investigators' respective cities.

Simmons' legal team alleges that Garrett and Shobert hid evidence that would have proven Simmons' innocence of the fatal 1974 shooting of clerk Carolyn Sue Rogers during an Edmond liquor store robbery. Convicted of murder in 1975, Simmons has always maintained he did not commit the crime and insisted he was in Louisiana at the time of the shooting, but he spent 48 years in prison until an Oklahoma County judge ordered him released in 2023 and then determined Simmons to be "actually innocent" later that year.

Simmons' lawyers argue that his constitutional rights were violated because investigators withheld a police report showing that eyewitness Belinda Brown — who was also shot in the head but survived — did not actually identify Simmons during a lineup. The attorneys point to Brown's participation in several other lineups and her identification of at least five different individuals as further proof of Simmons' innocence. They also allege that investigators falsified reports to cover up inconsistencies from Brown, who herself told Garrett in early January 1975 that her memories "would get all jumbled up."

"Garrett and Shobert suppressed the fact that they fabricated evidence and manipulated Brown’s identification; they never disclosed this information to (Simmons), his counsel, or the prosecutors," the attorneys wrote in the lawsuit. "(Simmons') arrest was based solely on the evidence suppressed and fabricated by Defendants Garrett and Shobert. There was never any probable cause to suspect (him) of the liquor store robbery and murder."

Judge Amy Palumbo ruled to approve Glynn Simmons' "actual innocence" claim during a hearing in December at the Oklahoma County Courthouse.

The lawsuit was filed Friday in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Oklahoma. Simmons is being represented by attorneys Jon Loevy, Jordan Poole and Elizabeth Wang of Loevy & Loevy, a national civil rights law firm headquartered in Chicago. Simmons also is being represented by Joe Norwood, his Tulsa-based attorney for several years, and John Coyle, of the Oklahoma City-based Coyle Law Firm.

Norwood and Coyle successfully advocated for Simmons' release and formal exoneration in 2023. The attorneys said Simmons needed to be found "actually innocent" in Oklahoma County court in order to begin officially pursuing financial compensation for the decades he spent wrongfully incarcerated.

"He's pursuing whatever a jury will award him, which we are certain, if this case goes to a jury trial, will be much more than $10 million," Wang told The Oklahoman Friday. "Oklahoma City has an ordinance that provided that they're required to indemnify up to $10 million. That's what they're required to do."

Glynn Simmons reads the court order as his attorneys, Joe Norwood and John Coyle, left, and his cousin, Cecilia Hawthorne, and Madeline Jones, right, look on after after Judge Amy Palumbo ruled to approve Glynn Simmons' "actual innocence" claim during a hearing in December at the Oklahoma County Courthouse.

Simmons' attorneys argue that the cities of Edmond and Oklahoma City are liable for constitutional violations "by virtue of (their) official policies."

"The Cities failed to promulgate any or adequate rules, regulations, policies or procedures on: the handling, preservation, and disclosure of exculpatory evidence; the writing of police reports and notes of witness statements; the conduct of lineups and identification procedures; and meaningful discipline of officers accused of such unlawful conduct," the lawyers wrote.

Spokespeople for Edmond and Oklahoma City said Friday they could not comment on ongoing litigation.

Another man, Don Roberts, also was convicted in 1975 of Rogers' murder, although he said he was in Texas at the time of the crime. He and Simmons both were initially sentenced to death row, before a 1977 U.S. Supreme Court ruling caused their sentences to be modified to life in prison. Roberts was eventually paroled in 2008 but, according to law enforcement, his conviction still stands.

