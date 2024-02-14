GOP Sen. Jake Hoffman threatens to kill ADOT. You won't believe why

Let it be known that Sen. Jake Hoffman doesn’t like riding trains.

So much does he despise them that he’s willing to do away with the state agency that builds roads and maintains bridges and patrols highways.

Hoffman is attempting to hold the Arizona Department of Transportation hostage, vowing to kill off the entire agency unless Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs agrees to strike dead, now and forevermore, any thought of establishing a high-speed commuter rail line between Phoenix and Tucson.

“This is something out there that the people do not want,” Hoffman, R-Queen Creek, declared this week.

I don’t know who designated Jake Hoffman as the arbiter of what the people of Arizona do or do not want. There’s been no polling that I know of to back up his claim. Republicans control the Legislature by a skimpy one-vote margin in each chamber, so there’s no real legislative mandate.

Surely, the Legislature will roll over him, just as it did last year when he and his fellow hard-right pals tried to block Maricopa County voters from deciding whether to continue taxing themselves to fund the Valley’s regional transportation plan for the next 20 years.

They had hoped to divide the ballot proposition into two questions, in hopes of killing money for public transit.

Speaking of public transit, Phoenix is the largest city in the nation without passenger rail service. Amtrak rerouted its Sunset Limited service to bypass the state’s largest city in 1996 after a train derailment southwest of the Valley caused tens of millions of dollars in damage to the tracks.

It now goes through the metropolis of Maricopa en route to Los Angeles or New Orleans.

There’s been talk for years about restoring service between Phoenix and Tucson, but nothing has ever come of it. Not until December, when the state scored a $500,000 federal grant to begin some preliminary planning.

The dream is for a rail service that would make stops, three times a day, in Marana, Coolidge, Queen Creek, Tempe, Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, downtown Phoenix, Goodyear-Avondale and Buckeye.

Of course, it’s more pipedream than dream, given that it would cost billions to make it happen.

Still, Hoffman is horrified at the even the mere glimmer of the possibility of the prospect of a train coming through his home town.

So much so that he’s now threatening to kill ADOT — which will cease to exist on July 1 unless the Legislature votes to continue it — unless Hobbs agrees to nix even the thought of bringing back passenger trains.

“Democrats have this weird idea of going back like 100 years in technology as somehow the answer to commute issues,” he said, during a Monday hearing on the bill by the Senate Transportation, Technology and Missing Children Committee.

“The reality is that people love automobiles and we should be prioritizing modes of transportation that serve the best interests of the majority of commuters.”

People love automobiles … so Hoffman is willing to eliminate the agency that builds and maintains roads?

I haven’t seen such incisive thinking since 2020, when Hoffman declared himself “duly elected” to cast Arizona’s electoral vote for the guy who didn’t win the presidential election.

Now he’s hoping to dictate Arizona’s transportation plan forevermore into the future.

Or else, bye bye ADOT?

Senate Bill 1184, which passed on a party line 4-3 vote, would condition ADOT’s continuedexistence on the agency never building, maintaining or operating any commuter rail project, or contracting with anyone else to do so.

But wait, there’s more.

Hoffman and his fellow Republicans also want to bar ADOT from proposing any plan to reduce carbon and greenhouse gas emissions.

And bar ADOT from building or maintaining public charging stations for electric vehicles.

And decree that never could ADOT ever create any programs aimed at getting people to drive less.

“This is another insane policy of the climate change leftists in this country who are pushing all sorts of alternative focal points,” Hoffman said.

“I want a transportation department that works for the people of Arizona when it comes to transportation, not one that social engineers and uses halfcocked, faulty data to justify some insane social agenda.”

Yeah, clean air. Who needs it?

Reach Roberts at laurie.roberts@arizonarepublic.com. Follow her on Twitter at @LaurieRoberts.

