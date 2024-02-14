Goring claims state Rep. Bizzarro made threat. Bizzarro says GOP opponent 'bought' by PAC

Micah Goring, the Republican candidate running for state Rep. Ryan Bizzarro's seat in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives, alleges that the Democratic incumbent on Monday "used vaguely intimidating language" to urge him to get out of the race, a claim Bizzarro denies.

It's not the first and won't be the last salvo in what could quickly become a hotly contested race to control the Pennsylvania House when a new session begins next year.

Goring has already accused Bizzarro of running a "double dip candidacy" for both the House seat he's held since 2012 and for Pennsylvania treasurer against Republican incumbent Stacy Garrity.

Democrats currently hold a one-seat advantage in the House and Republicans believe Bizzarro's dual bid could weaken his standing among voters in the 3rd Legislative District, which includes Millcreek and Fairview townships.

On Monday, both Bizzarro and Goring were at the Department of State in Harrisburg to file nominating petitions to secure a place on the April 23 primary ballot. The deadline to file was Tuesday. Bizzarro acknowledged that he approached Goring, shook his hand, and, among other things, said, "Are you sure you want to do this?"

Goring tells a different story. He says Bizzarro approached him twice to urge him to get out of the race.

“As I was standing in line to file, Rep. Bizzarro personally approached me and used vaguely intimidating language,” Goring said in a statement Monday evening.

Goring said Bizzarro "tracked him down" as he was leaving the building.

“He said, ‘It’s still not too late to stop from making the biggest mistake of your life,’” Goring said. “I just walked away.”

Bizzarro said he never made such a comment when he saw his GOP opponent, a Fairview resident, "but now I'm going to make sure it's my mission."

Bizzarro said Goring is "not being truthful."

"If this guy thinks those (comments) are threats than he's not ready for prime time," Bizzarro told the Erie Times-News. "He's not a serious candidate and maybe he should consider running for president of his kids' PTA instead."

Bizzarro said he asked Goring if he was "sure (he) want(s) to do this," because Bizzarro has improved his margin of victory every election he's been on the ballot, including in 2022, when his district was redrawn. He was one of two House Democrats to outperform Gov. Josh Shapiro in their respective districts that cycle. Bizzarro also outperformed President Joe Biden in 2020.

He called Goring "not a serious person." Goring said Bizzarro's attempt to "muscle" him out of the race for the House seat is a sign he's "running scared."

In a statement, Goring said he would not be deterred in his pursuit for Bizzarro's House seat, which he is running for concurrently with a bid to become state treasurer.

“Elections should be decided by the voters, not some lifetime politician trying to undermine thevoter rights to a free and fair ballot,” Goring said. “He wants a fight? It’s on.”

Special election scenario and PAC ads

Should Bizzarro win both races and presumably step down from the House seat he's held for six terms now, a special election would be held some time next year to fill his post.

Referring to Bizzarro as a "bully," Goring alleged Monday that Bizzarro also told him he could run instead in that special election, but Bizzarro also denied making such a statement.

Bizzarro then fired back, calling Goring "a bought-and-paid-for candidate" who was "drafted to keep (Bizzarro) busy."

He points to a heavy investment by the Commonwealth Leaders Fund in television ads on Erie television and a series of anti-Bizzarro fliers being mailed to homes in the district.

According to the firm AdImpact, which among other things tracks political media spending, the Commonwealth Leaders Fund invested $149,300 in a 30-second TV spot titled "Lazy" that began running on WICU, the Erie-based NBC affiliate, starting Jan. 8. The PAC invested another $344,880 for an addition 30-second advertisement on the TV station on Feb. 10.

In response, Goring campaign consultant Dennis Roddy, of the Pittsburgh firm ColdSpark, which also advises Garrity, said Bizzarro is "behaving like a thug."

A billionaire connection

The Commonwealth Leaders Fund is one of two political action committees of Commonwealth Partners. It receives most of its funding from Commonwealth Partners; other PAC, the Commonwealth Children's Choice Fund. Both are primarily funded by billionaire Jeffrey Yass, the cofounder of Susquehanna International Group, who in 2023 had a net worth of $28.5 billion, according to Forbes, making him Pennsylvania's richest resident.

The watchdog website Open Secrets listed Yass as the top individual contributor so far in the 2024 election cycle, having given more than $46 million to conservatives as of Feb. 2.

"I believe Micah's version of this, especially given the impropriety of trying to talk a candidate out of his own party's primary," Roddy told the Erie Times-News. "Why was Bizzarro approaching Micah at the elections office in the first place? It is interesting that Ryan Bizzarro goes around calling his opponent an election-denier when he's out there trying to be an election-preventer. Why does he think the Republicans have no right to field a candidate?"

Both Bizzarro and Goring met Tuesday's deadline to file nominating petitions and, barring a successful challenge to those petitions, both will be on the ballot and virtually guaranteed their party's nomination. Bizzarro also turned in close to 20,000 signatures for his bid for state treasurer.

