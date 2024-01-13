Gov. Murphy signs crisis response bill named for Najee Seabrooks, Andrew Washington

Two men who were killed by police will be memorialized in a law signed by Gov. Phil Murphy on Friday.

Known as the Seabrooks-Washington Community-Led Crisis Response Act, for Paterson’s Najee Seabrooks and Jersey City’s Andrew Washington, the bill is geared toward helping towns and local organizations respond to crisis incidents.

It will provide $12 million over three years to support a pilot grant program within the state Department of Health to create a 13-member council in the Department of Law and Public Safety that would be responsible for coming up with best practices and recommendations for developing a community crisis response program.

Murphy said that he was “honored” to sign the bill.

“In times of need, we want to do everything we can to protect those in crisis and get them timely help and health. I'd also like to recognize the grassroots organizations that have been on the ground doing this work for years,” he said. “Their work was the inspiration for several of our programs and their collaboration has helped us reach this point in our efforts.”

How the AG will administer funds

Published March 7, 2023 Participants in a rally for Najee Seabrooks outside of Paterson City Hall on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.

The attorney general will have to create a pilot program in Camden, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Middlesex and Passaic counties for eligible municipalities and community-based organizations to operate community crisis response teams. Those teams will provide professional on-site community-based intervention such as outreach, de-escalation, stabilization, resource connection and follow-up support for individuals who are experiencing a behavioral health crisis.

There will be a grant program that awards up to $2 million for each team annually. Grant recipients must meet certain requirements though. They have to be:

a town in Essex, Hudson and Passaic counties with at least 100,000 residents, a town in Camden or Mercer counties with more than 70,000 residents and density of 8,000 to 12,000 according to the 2020 federal census or a town in Middlesex County with more than 55,000 residents and density of between 10,000 and 11,000 according to the 2020 federal census.

a community-based organization located in a municipality that meets the eligibility criteria.

an applicant is required to demonstrate an established relationship with a state-approved harm reduction center, be a state-approved community violence intervention program or both.

Grants will be prioritized for applicants currently operating as violence interrupter community street teams that have been state-approved for at least two years.

The council will have to submit annual reports as well as a final report in three years to the governor and the Legislature on the outcome of the pilot program as well as recommendations for continued support and expansion of community crisis response models.

Najee Seabrooks case full coverage: From the Paterson police shooting, to Platkin takeover

The bill, sponsored by Assemblywoman Shavonda Sumter, notes that the state’s policing and incarceration rates show “staggering racial disparities.”

Nicole Ricketts testified during the Senate committee hearing on the bill about her cousin, Seabrooks. She talked about the work he did, alongside police officers in Paterson, to help de-escalate situations where violence had occurred.

“Najee suffered what appeared to be a mental health crisis. He called those same police officers he worked with for help, telling them from behind a locked bathroom door that people and police were out to kill him that day,” she said. “Any rational adult would have called for immediate medical intervention. Instead law enforcement locked down the area and escalated the situation to a four hour standoff that culminated in his death by police shooting.”

Ricketts said her family members support the legislation because they feel money should be invested by the state to solve the problem of preventable police-involved violence.

“Since 2015, fatal police encounters in New Jersey have resulted in the deaths at least 86 members of the public. Almost half, or 48%, of those who lost their lives were Black,” according to the legislation. “New Jersey has one of the highest racial disparities among victims of police violence in the country: Black New Jersey residents are killed at a rate 8.3 times higher than white residents.”

The legislation says that between October 2020 and February 2021, there were more than 3,500 documented police use-of-force incidents in New Jersey and that at least 46% involved police using force on Black individuals.

The legislation also highlights that studies show people with untreated severe mental illness are involved in a quarter of all fatal police encounters, making them 16 times more likely to be killed by a police officer and national studies show that the majority of all police killings in the United States escalate from nonviolent situations, such as traffic stops, mental health checks and domestic disputes.

Najee Seabrooks and Andrew Washington

Both Seabrooks and Washington were killed by police in their homes during mental health episodes. Police had been called for help.

Before his death, Seabrooks had been a member of the Paterson Healing Collective, a violence intervention organization. The group was founded in 2020 as a resource for violence victims and preventing retaliation. Seabrooks got involved after he was the victim of a Paterson street shooting in 2021.

Seabrooks had called Paterson police for help last March, saying during his 911 calls that he was afraid people were making death threats. When officers arrived, he was barricaded inside a bathroom and allowed to speak to his mother through the door. But she was unable to persuade him to come out of the bathroom, video recordings of the incident showed.

Charlie Stile: Here are five takeaways from Gov. Phil Murphy's State of the State address

While in the bathroom, Seabrooks contacted members of the collective and asked them for help but the police would not allow them inside the apartment.

Eventually, the police department’s emergency response team — officers with riot helmets and shields — took control of the scene and tried to get Seabrooks to come out. After almost five hours, he came out of the bathroom holding a knife and was killed. He was 31.

Washington was in his home during a mental health crisis last August when his family called Jersey City police.

According to Mayor Steven Fulop, a crisis intervention specialist sent EMS, who later called for police backup. His family members said they weren’t allowed to speak to Washington.

Information from the attorney general said that Washington was shot by one officer and tased by another and that a knife was recovered nearby. Washington was 52.

Katie Sobko covers the New Jersey Statehouse. Email: sobko@northjersey.com

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: NJ crisis response bill for Najee Seabrooks, Andrew Washington signed