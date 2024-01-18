Gov. Phil Murphy missed another opportunity to press for relief on NJ property tax burden

We‘ve all seen it before. More times than not, governors use a State of the State address to tell citizens what a great job they’re doing. In this sense, Gov. Phil Murphy’s address of Jan. 9 was typical, but it was also another wasted opportunity to have a more candid discussion with citizens.

Given the problems that continue to challenge everyday New Jersey residents and thwart our state’s economic development and prosperity, anyone listening to the governor’s address might ask the question: What state does Phil Murphy live in?

To the governor’s credit, he did speak to one challenge that directly affects everyday New Jersey residents; namely, medical care debts, which can be crippling. No disagreement here — health care is a right, not a privilege. And so, anyone who lacks the ability to pay their medical care debts should not be sent to a collection agency or have their credit rating ruined.

Why can't Murphy address property taxes?

Beside that, the address contained shameless pandering (e.g., allowing 16 and 17 year olds to vote); strawman arguments with other governors (whom most New Jersey residents have never heard of); vague allusions to criminal justice reform (his previous versions have handcuffed police and encouraged lawlessness); and an excessively lengthy discussion on the potential benefits of artificial intelligence —AI — that glossed over all its economic, ethical and legal complications.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy shakes hands with Senate President Nick Scutari before he delivered his State of the State address to a joint session of the Legislature gathered in the Assembly Chamber at the Statehouse in Trenton Tuesday, january 9, 2024.

While there was boasting of all the property tax rebate programs, which aren’t sustainable, there was no mention of any permanent reform to address the highest property taxes in the nation. No mention of New Jersey being the worst place in the nation in which to do business, especially on Main Street. No mention of the thousands of students trapped in failing educational systems and dilapidated schools. No mention of economically distressed urban centers plagued by blight. And no mention of rampant suburban overdevelopment and all the flooding and stormwater management issues that come along with it.

Murphy likes to call himself a “progressive,” but what kind of progress have we truly made?

This is how we can make real progress for New Jersey

The only way to deliver real progress for our residents is through a mainstream conservative agenda:

Property Taxes — freezing property taxes for all senior citizens while also consolidating existing rebate programs into a single program that, for example, limits taxes to an affordable percentage of household income

Business Climate — cutting or eliminating business taxes, reducing regulations and adopting Delaware’s by-laws for corporate governance

Education — adopting a new school funding formula, implementing school choice/vouchers, offering high-impact and extended instruction in basic skills; ensuring an age-appropriate curriculum; providing more vocational training; and respecting the role and rights of parents

Economic Development — incentivizing a robust and dynamic plan that rejuvenates our urban centers, making them self-sustaining communities no longer dependent on state aid

Suburban Overdevelopment — approving aggressive conservation goals that seriously address sprawl, flooding, stormwater management, and an ever-increasing suburban carbon footprint

The governor’s failure to advance meaningful and permanent reforms adds up to an opportunity forgone that begs another question: Have the Murphys already moved to Washington? The governor’s relentless and overtly political and offensive grandstanding on one particular issue says the answer is, “Yes.” That issue is abortion.

My very strong libertarian streak is what always attracted me to the Republican Party — the Party of Lincoln — with its emphasis on empowering individuals with liberty, self-determination, and upward mobility based on hard work (i.e., a meritocracy). And it’s these principles that have always defined the type of conservatism to which I subscribe, believing very strongly that the antithesis of conservatism is government getting involved in deeply personal decisions, like a woman’s right to choose, which I support.

We have other issues to address in NJ, too

We all need to recognize that the decision to end a pregnancy is not only deeply personal, but also heart-wrenching. That said, just like we don’t need politicians in some states banning women from accessing legal abortions, we don’t need the governor of our state demeaning life by promoting abortion and speaking about it in giddy, aspirational terms. I, for one, find that dark and dispiriting, not to mention divisive.

Murphy’s celebratory abortion rhetoric is a far cry from the solemness of a procedure that the vast majority of New Jerseyans believe should be legal, safe and rare and discussed in a way that is respectful of people who hold strong personal beliefs on every side of the issue.

If the governor took some of his celebratory abortion energy and applied it toward seriously addressing New Jersey’s education, conservation and affordability crises, that would truly be progress.

The governor’s upcoming budget address provides another opportunity. Hopefully, it won’t be forgone.

