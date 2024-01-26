Gov. Phil Murphy taps Francis K. O'Connor as new NJ DOT commissioner

Gov. Phil Murphy announced a new commissioner to head the state Department of Transportation on Friday afternoon to relieve his current chief of staff who has served in both roles since October.

Francis K. O'Connor will take over the role, though the announcement from the governor does not say when. According to his LinkedIn profile, O'Connor began his 40-year career in public and private transportation sectors as a toll collector on the New Jersey Turnpike, eventually rising to the Turnpike Authority's deputy director for electronic toll collections. He has worked throughout New Jersey for companies including Edison-based Atkins, an engineering consultant firm, and Ewing-based Electronic Transaction Consultants.

"With more than four decades of experience working within transportation agencies across the country, Fran is immensely qualified to advance my Administration’s efforts to continue building a transportation system that is more modern and more accessible than ever before," Murphy said.

O'Connor takes over for Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti, who had more than 20 years of experience at the New Jersey Turnpike Authority before a six-year stint at the Florida Turnpike Authority. She became Murphy's DOT commissioner in 2018, a position that also chairs four boards, like the Turnpike Authority and NJ Transit, and vice chairs the Motor Vehicles Commission board.

Gutierrez-Scaccetti was supposed to take on the chief of staff role full-time Jan. 12, but remained in both jobs, which are considered some of the most demanding in state government. Some questioned if balancing the dual roles was sustainable for much longer, particularly given the budget challenges ahead and reports of internal strife in Murphy's inner circle. Several legislators noted Gutierrez-Scaccetti has been accessible and on top of both jobs in the last few months.

“I am turning the reins over to an extraordinary transportation leader in Fran O’Connor, who will continue to advance NJDOT’s important mission," Gutierrez-Scaccetti said.

